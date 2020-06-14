

Beware! The Campbells are coming!

Campbell of Kilmhor by JA Ferguson. I read this play because I find the historical aspect quite interesting. It's set in the Scottish Highlands following the defeat of Charles Edward Stuart, grandson of King James the Second, at Culloden in April 1746. He's hiding in the mountains accompanied by his loyal supporters.

One of his supporters is a very young man, Dugald Stewart, who returns to his mother Mary in her humble cottage. He's not home very long when Archibald Campbell arrives with soldiers, looking for information that will help him capture the Young Pretender.

There's no noble motivation for his determination to capture Charles Stuart. Archibald Campbell's primary goal is to claim the £30,000 reward for his capture.

Was Archibald Campbell an historical figure who stalked Charles? Perhaps. I did a quick search on Google and found a long line of Archibald Campbells, Dukes of Argyll, and yes Clan Campbell did supply four companies of soldiers, estimated to be in the region of 5000 men who fought for the English Crown against their Scottish compatriots. It seems highly likely that an Archibald Campbell did pursue the fugitive.

Those who fought for the English were hated by Prince Charlie's supporters and Archibald Campbell is portrayed as an overbearing thug while young Dugald Stewart is a hero.

Although I enjoyed the history lesson I don't think I'd recommend Repertory Theatre producing this play. It's full of very old obscure language and dated, too melodramatic for modern tastes.

Did you know that a Kebbuck is a wheel of hard cheese? Did you need to know? Probably not, but I do now have a greater appreciation of the saying — Beware! The Campbells are coming!