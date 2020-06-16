

Some people believe that anyone can get to the top and earn tonnes of money if only they tried hard enough.

Most of us know that the truth is different. People can't get to the top for many reasons.

The top is by definition a small group of people, so it is impossible for all of us to get there, no matter how hard we try.

Some people have disabilities; visible or invisible, physical or mental, inherited or developed due to accidents, abuse, neglect or other ways. This doesn't mean that they can't be successful, but it does limit what they can do.

Some have visible differences that aren't disabilities, but can affect lives nevertheless, such as skin colour. We're seeing the Black Lives Matter protests and are reminded that in our own country racism still exists. Most of us will claim to not be racist (sexist, ageist, etc) but often unconsciously treat others differently depending on their looks.

"The burglar is the scapegoat of society" was the title of a letter-to-the-editor many years ago. I still have it somewhere, because it holds such truth.

Burglars are often desperate, uneducated people, who may not even be able to read and write, and they end up in jail, whereas white-collar fraudsters usually get away with it with a slap on the wrist; a fine, that in their world might be the equivalent of $20 in a poor person's world and they get to keep their fancy house(s) and car(s).

They are unlikely to get stopped by police because their car is not "scruffy". Wealth illegally obtained, inherited and/or obtained at the cost of others gets you preferential treatment, just like wealth that has been worked hard for.

What about people who earn high salaries but pay most of their workers the minimum wage?

An example is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, whose wealth amounts to about NZ$245 billion, but who pays workers a pittance. In New Zealand two men own as much as 30 per cent of NZ's poorest.

We are told that the minimum wage can't go up because it would affect the economy. If those high earning individuals would take a 1 per cent cut and distribute it among their low-paid staff that could making 100s or 1000s of minimum-wage people's lives better.

We will never all be equal, but financially we can make us more equal. How about not just a minimum wage, but also a maximum income?

The Living Wage has been gaining some traction, but I would like to see a Universal Basic Income. This would come in the form of an untaxed income equivalent to the Living Wage for everyone (or some other amount as is determined to be enough to live on), above which tax is paid. This amount would be paid out to people who are not earning, no questions asked.

This would remove the barrier to apply for benefits, improve the image of Work and Income, improve beneficiaries' self-esteem and save the country the expensive administration system that we currently have. Now is the best time to give this system a go, with so many people (expected to be) unemployed.

Who pays for it? Those in employment would pay a higher tax rate on the amount that they earn above the UBI, but only those on very high incomes would be paying more than they currently do (depending on figures set). But they won't notice …

"If we ever needed proof that a universal basic income was a good idea and tax cuts a bad idea, I think we've found it." - Dr Siouxsie Wiles, responding to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 13.

Lyneke was the green sheep in a conservative farming family. She is middle-class by descent, lower class by income and happy with her lot. lyneke@orcon.net.nz