The Central CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) on the Whanganui Hospital grounds was one of six set up in the region since March, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the last 10 weeks, 5156 people have been assessed and 3889 swabbed.

The Central CBAC remains open and has changed its hours of operation to 8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Outside of these hours phone Whanganui Accident & Medical (WAM) on (06) 348 1300 or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice. If it is after hours and more urgent, please go directly to WAM.

Judith MacDonald, Whanganui Regional Health Network CE, says the CBAC will assess, swab and provide education and information to people presenting with a cold, cough, sore throat, fever or flu like illnesses.

"The clinic is manned by senior nurses from primary care, who have provided an outstanding service through the entire Covid-19 levels, from 1 to 4. They have expanded their assessment and support, to ensure that people that have returned to day to day life are confident in the decisions they are required to make in regards to their wellness and the health and wellbeing of their families," Mrs MacDonald says.

Commonly asked questions and actions that people are worried about are;

• Should I go to work with these symptoms?

• Should I be keeping my children at home?

• Work requires me to have a return to work or time off work certificate (yes, they will give you one)

• I'm not sure how to use my inhaler or when to take my medication

If you need support or advice, please do not hesitate to approach the Central CBAC team at the tent on the hospital grounds or phone them on 027 208 0532.