Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ) University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival should have happened on Sunday, April 5 at Feilding High School – but then Covid-19 and lockdown put many a thespian dream on hold.

The festival is a day where schools present groups performing scenes from a Shakespearean play with cast and crew made up of students from Years 9 through 13.

This is the festival's 29th year and Dawn Sanders, chief executive of the SGCNZ Trust, was not about to see it fall over. It was decided the "show would go on" – but digitally. Schools have been recording their pieces and sending them to Glass Gecko Films, which collates them into regions for the assessors to view and judge them.

There were strict rules around the recording – for instance, it must be in one take and not edited: students are being judged on the substance of their performance.

Advertisement

The audience, however needs to be considered, and this was the subject of one of many Zoom conferences held by SGCNZ's Dawn Sanders and director and performer Peter Hambleton to help students and teachers come to terms with the new landscape.

Rehearsals took place over Zoom/What's App/Skype during lockdown and resumed once students were back in school.

Only one Whanganui school is competing this year – Whanganui Collegiate, thanks to the dedication and drive of student director Kate Wilkinson-Smith, is putting forward a 5-minute piece from Julius Caesar. Act IV, Scene 3, comprises just two actors, Kate being one and the other is fellow Year 13 student Georgia Trotter.

"It's an argument between Brutus and Cassius, but we've framed it in the context of two women in the high-powered corporate business world with an 80s vibe and the pressure women felt in the workplace environment in that time," says Kate, who plays Cassius.

The costumes illustrate that context. The Shakespearean script is adhered to … "As much as possible," says Kate.

It was originally going to be a scene from Othello but cast absences became a problem so, coming out of lockdown, Kate switched plays.

"We had one Zoom reading then got straight into it as soon as we got back to school."

Kate attended House Shakespeare performances long before she attended Collegiate, and the memory of that inspired her to tread the boards herself.

Advertisement

Jennifer Gregg, head of performing arts at Collegiate and the woman behind the video camera for this performance, says this one has been driven by Kate.

"She's been trying to do it for the last three years and we've always struggled … getting students with their sports days and things, so it's great that in her last year we can at least have one school in the region putting something forward."

Georgia only arrived at Collegiate this year, having moved from Wellington.

"I do drama and saw that Kate was putting this on. It looked really interesting and I want to involve myself in as much cultural stuff here as possible, because I've never really been to a school with the resources that this school has. This seemed like a good opportunity."

Georgia has been involved in film work but wants to explore theatre more.

Both young women want to take theatre and performing arts beyond Collegiate.

The Whanganui/Manawatu/Rangitikei Region Assessors this year are Alexander Sparrow and Katie Boyle. Katie is one of New Zealand's most noted Shakespearean actors, with 11 Elizabethan productions performed over the last six years.

Alexander is an actor and comedian and has performed a solo version of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.