

There's a unicorn on the lawn of Peter and Debby Shepherd in Putiki Drive, a magical beast of noble proportions and colours from a fantasy world.

Once it was a faded black horse on the roof of a hotel in Palmerston North.

Peter bought it and he and his brother-in-law removed it and brought it home. While Peter fashioned the single horn, it was Debby (pictured with the unicorn) who transformed the fibreglass animal with colour and love.

Debby says she's enjoyed the reactions of people seeing it for the first time.