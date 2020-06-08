Current courses at Community Education Whanganui

PRINTMAKING - NEW COURSE!

Silkscreen printing with Marty Vreede

A two day introduction workshop exploring one colour silkscreen printing on textiles and paper, using water-based inks for quick clean up. Bring in plain tea towels, totes and T-shirts to print on. You will learn about the different technical requirements to print on the different surfaces. This will teach you all you need to know to set up a silkscreen system at home while spending a minimum amount of money on equipment.

2 sessions

Saturday and Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm

June 27 and 28 - $199

ILLUSTRATION

Children's Book Illustration – Creating your Characters with Sandra Morris

Create and construct your own characters for illustrating your own children's book with well-known illustrator Sandra Morris. Sandra will introduce you to what makes a successful picture book and character mapping. Exercises will focus on constructing facial types with changing expressions and drawing techniques to bring your character to life through making a 3D model. This is the first workshop in a three-part series.

2 sessions

Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm

June 20 and 21 - $230 – BYO materials

BOOK BINDING – NEW COURSE!

Small books with Sandra Morris

Come create something special with Sandra. Learn how to make little treasure books, perfect for giving as a gift or mounting a collection of small special things, such as stamps, old photos or little drawings, Sandra will show you how to create and customise, from cover to cover.

Sunday, 10am-4pm

July 5 - $99

SILVER JEWELLERY

Earring workshop with Craig Winton

Learn how to design and create your own original pair of quality silver earrings. Adorn them with semi-precious stones, beads or found objects to create a pair unique to you or your intended.

Sunday 10am-4pm

June 14 - $99 – Silver supplied.

PROPAGATION – NEW COURSE!

Savvy about Seeds with Terry Dowdeswell

Learn all about buying, storing and sowing seeds; what to look for, where to find them, how to keep them, what to do with them and why. Spend a practical, hands-on afternoon in a local setting handling and planting. Students will plant up and take home some seasonal seeds.

Saturday 1.30pm-3.30pm

June 20 - $25

COOKING – NEW COURSE!

Cheap Meats, Cheap Eats with Adam Wasiolek

Learn how to cook delicious and inexpensive meals from different cuts of meat. Focusing on beef and chicken but with methods that can translate into other protein sources, you will learn, cook and eat together, creating your own lunch and dinner to take home.

Sunday 10am-5pm

June 21 - $99

