

David Penn's core business is web design, but he also runs websites and social media promoting Whanganui to itself and the wider community.

His latest creation is a Facebook page called Whanganui Made Products.

The new Facebook page went live on May 26.

"Businesses need that support and the only way they can get that support is to provide awareness. That really was my initiative," says David.

"I'm finding fewer people are investing in websites and are reverting to Facebook. But, generally, people only know about a Facebook page if they know of the business or are searching for it: it's an already established presence to those people.

"We needed somewhere where all those sites could come together into one central network of Whanganui businesses. By establishing that it meant any business could come on board, put their stuff out there, the public become aware of it and support them. It's all about awareness, that was the whole point of it.

"It's just grown from there, and it's economy of scale, as well. You build a Facebook page, you have a good concept around it and people come. It's like a market."

David has always been Whanganui focused and he set up WanganuiOnline.com nine years ago, a website still going strong.

"That's grown organically. The whole point of that was to grow content and get information out about Whanganui."

The website has a parallel Facebook page with 26,000 followers.

"The idea is to create that connectivity so I can now shout out the Whanganui Made Products page on the Wanganui page, which creates even more growth. The idea is we will start to feature some of those businesses on the Wanganui Facebook page, giving them even more presence."

He says there's a lot of growth that comes out of establishing that initial audience, but once you've got the crowd, the platform, it tends to take care of itself.

"People do respond, they do react and there are outcomes. That's the exciting part for me," says David. "There are probably businesses out their now creating outcome as a result of Whanganui Made Products. It's a place where people and their businesses can get exposure."