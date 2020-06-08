

COMING UP

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 4.30pm-6pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

HOSPICE'S "WORLD-FAMOUS IN WANGANUI" KNITTING SALE

What: Beautiful hand-knits at fabulous prices.

When: Saturday, June 20, 9am-3pm.

Where: Hospice Whanganui, 78 Virginia Rd, in training room 2, off the carpark.

Details: More details on the Hospice Whanganui Facebook page or website: hospicewhanganui.org.nz

OPEN MIC CONCERT

What: To celebrate first service of the Maori Inter Denominational City Life Impact Church.

When: Saturday, June 20, midday. (First service at 10.30am, Sunday, June 21 at 64 St Hill St).

Where: Majestic Square

LITURGY

What: Blessed are they who protect and care for our Common Home. Join us for an hour of prayer and praise for our Earth and those who care for it.

When: Sunday, June 21, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

When: until Sunday, June 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

The Sarjeant Gallery is employing physical distancing, contact tracing and hand sanitation measures to keep us all safe.

REGULAR

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.