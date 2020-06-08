

The 32nd NZ Masters Games will be held in Whanganui from February 5 to 15, next year. The countdown has begun and planning is well under way.

Working from a large office at the Sport Whanganui building in Kowhai Park, games manager Rachel O'Connor and marketing person and games co-ordinator Louise Follett are driving preparations with their unbridled enthusiasm, in spite of the difficulties presented by Covid-19.

"I think in the whole event industry across the country there has been uncertainty," says Rachel. "Being realistic we're probably about two months behind where we would want to be ... and there are things we are dealing with in a positive way, but we are full steam ahead!"

The closed borders will have a minimal effect because, traditionally, only 2 per cent of entries are from overseas, but for next year they have been removed from the equation.

Advertisement

"We are still getting inquiries from people overseas. Mostly Australia, a couple from America, wanting to book tickets.

"Disappointing if international athletes miss out, and Pan Pac (Pan Pacific) Masters in the Gold Coast, which is normally in November (2020), have been cancelled."

That call has just been made, but if transtasman borders reopen it could have a flow-on effect.

Rachel says they're working with a few new sports to add to the games programme and looking at how they can manage the games hub / entertainment area differently. The hub will remain at the War Memorial Centre.

"There's good council support and lots of potential there."

No sports have dropped from the programme.

"We're following up with all sports and they're all really positive. In 2019 we gave about $130,000 back to the sports codes in Whanganui, so I think they see the benefits, especially with shortened sporting seasons due to Covid."

The games building in Springvale Park will be open and staffed for all inquiries about anything to do with the Masters Games.

Advertisement

Rachel has always been involved with the Masters Games in some way, and just growing up in Whanganui has given her exposure to the games and what they do for the community, so when she was approached to manage the event she was eager to take the reins. Then Rachel asked Louise to be part of the team.

"It's a good working relationship: Rachel is someone I have huge respect for, her feet are on the ground and she's all about communication," says Louise.

"Ultimately, for any event, and certainly in terms of marketing, that's the approach we need to take. We are really fortunate that there are so many people behind us, like Sport Whanganui. Whanganui and Partners understand the value of the event from an economic perspective, and you build that into an holistic picture, it's also about people reconnecting after Covid, finding ways to celebrate, whether that's winning a medal or just being out with your mates, so it's great to have them on board. And Suzuki, of course, have been one of our key players for a long time."

There are still people to be added to the team to liaise with sports and the volunteers.

"The number of people prepared to volunteer and support the things they're passionate about is amazing," says Louise.

Volunteers are already lining up to help out.

"The support we've had in the community around the $500 Corporate Club, which is literally a donation to support the event — everyone is all over it," says Rachel.

"We're very excited about this."