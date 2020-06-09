

MIKE. Level 2 eased travel restrictions recently so our daughter booked a flight from Auckland to make sure we were still alive after a four-month gap!

Air Chathams, of course, which we have previously often praised — reliable, responsible, respectable ... well!

Flight 704 was due to leave Auckland at 3pm, landing here at 4pm, so we arrived at the airport at 3.45. Checking the info board, I read "delayed", but no ETA.

As it was passengers only in the terminal, we waited in the car, checking for updates every 15 minutes. None. Obviously others were in the same boat (wrong mode of transport?), both internal passengers and external friends.

Eventually, at 5.30, I had had enough, so boldly strode through the door towards the Covid-alert desk area. I immediately heard an airport official ask "Have you an ETA for 704?" This was followed by an announcement on the loudspeaker that Auckland passengers would be boarding at 6pm, taking off at 6.15 and arriving here at 7.15. So we drove home, where I made a couple of calls.

First was to Air Whanganui, where I explained to Ben Martin that I would appreciate some info re 704. Politely, with suppressed laughter, he told me I had contacted the Air Ambulance Service. Oops!

Second call was to the correct place, Whanganui airport, where Greg (I think) [probably Gray - Ed] from Air Chathams, gave a weary sigh when I stated the reason for my call. Clearly I wasn't the first to ask the question.

The passengers were in the tunnel, he said, and should be taking off around 7.15. If I rang back in 15 minutes he would be able to provide a more accurate picture. Good service!

During that time span, Joan and our daughter were in constant touch by text, our daughter's main complaint being that the passengers had not been provided with any info whatsoever. (Nor a coffee nor a Tim-Tam!)

Every time anyone asked an Air Chathams official about likely take-off time, the answer was always "In 15 minutes"! It became a joke among the waiting Whanganui-bound crowd! Clearly it was the staff's default answer.

Finally our daughter and an American gent approached the desk, where they were rudely rebuffed. They buttonholed another crew member, insisting that the passengers should receive some info on the situation. He agreed, saying their request would be acted upon. It was. "For the information of passengers to Whanganui, an announcement will be made in half an hour"! Unbelievable!

So, I rang back the relaxed, jovial Greg, commented on the stock "15 minutes" answer, and asked if that was what their staff were instructed to reply. To this he replied, "We tell our staff never to lie to our customers". Perhaps, but obviously not to impart info to them either.

A couple of minutes later, the phone rang. "Ben Martin here from Air Whanganui. You wanted an update on the 704 flight to Whanganui." He proceeded to explain the situation. That, I thought, was so kind, to go out of his way to help us, when our dilemma was no concern of his. Much appreciated, Ben!

Now for the denouement! We drove back to our little airport, and the 3pm 704 finally landed at 8.20. Not a great start to the weekend, but compensation aplenty from galleries and cafes over the next two days.

JOAN. We so enjoyed a visit from our Auckland-based daughter this last weekend.

Her late arrival on Air Chathams was a disappointment but the rest of the weekend was great! She had come down with the express purpose of buying artwork for her new home. On her last visit down here, she had been impressed by Rick Rudd's work and that of Ivan Vostinar.

I admit to making this my first visit to Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, which Mike has visited regularly and which is a wonderful feature for anyone visiting Whanganui. Neither Mike nor I were surprised to read that Rick Rudd had received an award from the queen, that of Member of New Zealand Order of Merit, at the beginning of this month for his total dedication to and knowledge of New Zealand pottery.

We were able to personally congratulate him when we entered the rather strange but intriguing building where is housed the vast collection of ceramics that he has brought together. A warm welcome from Rick and we began our tour.

The collection is stunning. I had no idea beforehand that so much amazing creativity, self-expression and downright ability are on show there. Each piece stands or sits within its own right, the sum of the whole unable to be absorbed on this one visit. There is a feeling of peace in each area of display, a certainty that Rick has placed each creation in the exact position it wishes to be.

We decided on a coffee at Cuban Belle and, as fate dictated, our daughter saw one of Rick's rarer teapots, coloured blue not black, was on sale in one of the gallery rooms. Cath Watson, who looks after the exhibitions, suggested she come especially, on our request, on Sunday for our daughter to consider then make her final choice. Warm and friendly Cath is lovely, so it was pleasing that our daughter bought the blue teapot, shown here, a Rick Rudd treasure indeed.

We had made an appointment to visit Ivan on Saturday afternoon, so, after a coffee at the Citadel in Castlecliff, we crossed the road to Ivan's studio, gazing as we always do at his amazing garden before enjoying his company while our daughter chose a wonderful example of his latest glaze and strong shaped The Great Wave.

This piece, because of its weight, could not be popped into a plastic bag and carried by our daughter as hand luggage. She did not wish it to be placed in the hold where breakage could occur.

I decided to ask Air Chathams if they could place the ceramic into the care of the hostess for the flight. No answer from Air Chathams or the airport manager on Saturday evening. The after hours manager answered my call and told me very sharply that he had no idea about Air Chathams' regulations and put down the phone!

I rang the company again, this time leaving a message asking them to ring me when open after 10am on Sunday.

It is Sunday evening as I write. Our daughter is now home after her flight. The Great Wave remains with us in Whanganui until we can arrange to transport it there by car. I have still not heard from Air Chathams. Disappointing.

- Comments and suggestions to mjstreet@xtra.co.nz