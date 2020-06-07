When we try and avoid any sort of discomfort in our lives we do so for good reasons. Somewhere in our past we have experienced something that has now conditioned us to avoid certain things, and we won't necessarily be aware of why.

Last weekend I held a small workshop and we talked about patterns. Those that identified a repeated negative pattern in their life I encouraged to think about it from an advantageous position.

A little different way of looking at it I know, but hear me out. When we see a repeated pattern in our life and recognise that we are always central to it, we have taken the first step of empowerment.

Discovering the possibility that life might not be as random as we have been led to believe, can place us in a very powerful position. Either this ongoing pattern is one hell of a coincidence, or we actually might have some control here.

Is life luck and randomness? Or not? Not accepting repeated patterns as a coincidence will take us down the rabbit hole of self discovery and empowerment. A road where we will have far more control, consolidation, choices and freedom! As tantalising as that sounds, it does require mental agility and bucket loads of vulnerability. A pathway where we come face to face with ourselves, the good parts and the destructive or shadow parts.

I follow the work of Dr Bruce Lipton and others alike, who share the common ground of the relationship between what we think, act and feel and how that impacts on us and others. Self reflection from the perspective of a recognised need for change is a big subject and one that can be debated for hours depending on which science you sit on.

For me, I'm a quantum science kind of girl who believes that the uncomfortable and always unwelcomed experiences of conflict, contrast and adversity actually stimulate emotions that give me the leverage to create what I do want in my life.

How do I know what I want unless I'm able to identify what I don't want, and it's our hearts that will let us know if we are still enough to hear. The recent research and discovery that our hearts are more than a pump station and are in fact a neural power house, has been the best discovery for human kind this century I believe.

New science has also proven that not only do our emotions affect us and each other in a very physical way, but our emotions affect the planet as well. What we do with our own emotions is still a choice we are lucky enough to have, and they can be key indicators that can lead us to our wildest dreams.

Let's face it, it's not going to be too long before AIs are everywhere and we may find ourselves missing the very things that we love to hate.

