

We've been looking at some one act plays to put on at Repertory Theatre as we're anticipating a move to level 1 in the near future which hopefully means we can entertain audiences again.

I decided to reread an old play that has sat on my bookshelf for ages, The Bespoke Overcoat by Wolf Mankowitz, which created a lot of interest some years ago.

There are two principal characters in The Bespoke Overcoat: Fender, an elderly warehouse clerk and his good friend Morry, a tailor.

Fender's quite poor, his coat is threadbare. When he asks Morry to mend his old coat Morry tells him the coat's beyond repair but that he'd make him a new coat at cost. Fender accepts this offer but dies soon afterwards.

Morry is the sole attendee at Fender's funeral. That night getting drunk on brandy, Fender's ghost pays him a visit. They decide to go to the warehouse and take a coat from there.

Morry tells Fender that because he's a ghost he should be able to walk through the wall but Fender produces a key to the door. They select a sheepskin lined coat for Fender, the ghost, who simply vanishes.

Was Morry hallucinating or just drunk? It's a play I think I'd recommend Rep put on sometime because it's full of pathos and gentle humour.

We have decided on the plays we're going to produce this winter: Doggies, Cruise Missiles and Cupboard Love. They're all quite funny and will be enjoyable for both casts and audiences.

Auditions will be held at Repertory Theatre on Sunday, June 14 at 2pm. We're looking for four middle-aged women, so all you lovely ladies do come along and audition.

See you there!