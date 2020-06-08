Explorers, shipwrecks, coast-watchers and lost gold - birds of the Auckland Islands.

Nature Talks is back. These evening talks, held on the third Tuesday of every second month, focus on topics related to New Zealand's environment, natural history, and their conservation. Fortunately, only one of this year's scheduled talks was lost during the April–May Covid-19 lockdown. This month's speaker is Dr Colin Miskelly, Curator of Vertebrates at Te Papa Tongarewa, the Museum of New Zealand, who will talk about the birds of the Auckland Islands, a topic on which he is the world's expert.

His talk, entitled Explorers, shipwrecks, coast watchers and lost gold – the ornithology of the Auckland Islands, examines the history of discovery and research on the birds of the Auckland Islands (Maukahuka/Motu Maha). These are the largest of the five groups of islands making up New Zealand's sub-Antarctic territory, one of the IUCN's World Heritage Sites. Until this year, there had been no comprehensive account of the birds recorded on these islands, despite the presence of several species found only there, at least one of which is now sadly extinct.

To correct this, Dr Miskelly examined more than 23,000 accounts of birds found from 1807 to the present in the letters, diaries, notes and reports of early explorers, shipwrecked sailors, sporadic settlers, coast-watchers, researchers, and others who have visited these islands. Three-quarters of these records had never previously been published. He identified at least 45 breeding species and a further 77 seasonal migrants, vagrant or failed colonisers.

This synthesis and the historical background of the material examined was published recently in the book Lost Gold – Ornithology of the subantarctic Auckland Islands (produced by Te Papa Press in conjunction with Ornithological Society of New Zealand), and forms the core of this talk.

The talk will be given in the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, on Tuesday, June 16, starting at 7.30 pm. All the required protocols for protecting attendees against Covid-19 will be adhered to, including asking visitors to sign-in so that they can be tracked and traced, if necessary. Entry is free although a gold-coin koha is always welcome from those who can afford it.

Nature Talks, organised by three local environmental groups in conjunction with the Whanganui Regional Museum — Birds New Zealand (Whanganui Region), the Wanganui Museum Botanical Group, and the Whanganui branch of Forest & Bird — are held on the third Tuesday of every second month. For more information contact Peter Frost (birds.whanganui@birdsnz.org.nz).