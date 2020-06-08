

Stewart Gray continues his story of his family and their place in the chronological and social history of New Zealand.

Part II

The story doesn't get much better for Amelia. On arrival in Nelson she and her family would initially have been housed in some sort of shack, probably made with manuka scrub flax and reeds, potentially prone to fires, with no capacity for indoor cooking and accessible only by poorly formed tracks.

Kiore would attack and bite the children at night and eat or spoil the food. Water would have been obtainable from somewhere and food sourced mainly at a supply depot.

Wages were paid to the men by the New Zealand Company for labouring work but, with the passage of time, only piecemeal work was available and any hope of building a life under those circumstances were thwarted by the company's demise in 1844. With the loss of any work and wages, and with the failure of trading ships to arrive with the usual food supplies, a period of extreme hardship ensued.

According to Neal family historian, Brenda Carr, from whom I got much of this information, there was only potatoes and salt to eat, apart from pigeons, wild pigs and fish, which had to be hunted and caught. When potatoes became scarce they dug up the potatoes that they had planted for the next crop and ate them. The skin with eyes was then replanted.

In the course of her life Amelia had 13 children, four of whom died as infants. As early settlers, after the collapse of the New Zealand Company, I suppose they were squatters but with the skill they developed as gardeners and with the gradual return of supply ships, a market developed for their produce and life slowly improved.

Amelia's great granddaughter was my grandmother, Olive Eley. She was raised at Waipū Station, at the area now known as Rātana. She and her two siblings, Amelia (Aunty Millie) and Davey, lived in a basic cottage built by their father, Thomas Eley, alongside Waipū Lake. By the grace of Māori they were allowed loose tenure around that area and records show that Thomas was variously described as a labourer, a farmer and a stockman. The child who had lived in a common in England and had fought across continents in an army that had imperialistic intent, was now existing happily with his family among Māori on their land.

This is a New Zealand story and although I don't believe this country was ever classless, I think Thomas daughter, my grandmother, epitomised the ease in which a person can cross social boundaries here. Her family history as well as her childhood circumstances were no impediment to her genteel expectations. I think she inherited a strong sense of self worth from her father that did not depend on social status. She had the advantage of having a rich aunt who, being childless, conferred on her and her sister some of the privileges associated with wealth. My grandmother often stayed at her aunt's place and the contrast between the two households was stark. But the rural community in which she lived seemed to accommodate social interaction across class boundaries as well.

My grandparents' wedding took place on a Wednesday at Turakina. A wedding of an agricultural worker to the daughter of subsistence farmers at Waipū/Rātana, incredibly, was reported in detail a few days later in the Wanganui Herald. The report noted that the "number of townsfolk who were present, and the large gatherings of Rangatira and their wives who witnessed the ceremony indicated the interest of the happy event" : and "a number of guests from the Wanganui and surrounding districts were entertained at the young couple's residence". Speeches and toasts were, apparently, received with enthusiasm and presents to the bride were "numerous, useful and valuable". And, just in case you're interested, "the bride wore a frock of white silk with the accessories of the veil and orange blossoms".

Olive Eley and Alexander Gray had four sons, the youngest of whom was my father. As a farm labourer and sometime farm manager Gray had worked at Ngaturi, around the Mangawhero and at Heaton Park, South Makirikiri. His parents were Scots from Edinburgh.

They arrived on the Henrietta at Dunedin in 1860 and according to family stories walked from there to Winton with three of their children.

Including two sets of twins Gray's mother eventually had 11 children, just another example of the massive contribution pioneer women made to this country.

Stewart Gray's father and grandparents, Olive and Alexander Gray. Picture / Supplied

My three uncles and father spent their early lives living on Alexander Stuart's property at Heaton Park. Life on the farm meant travelling to school on horseback, rabbiting across the broad estate, swimming in Godapps Lake (now Duddings Lake) and violating the Sabbath by hiding in the shed and playing cards or draughts blindfolded.

During the school holidays they would take turns at staying with their grandmother at Rātana. An uncle can remember attending a Christmas function at Rātana where he and his grandmother were the only Pakeha there. My father remembers Rātana church founder TW Rātana approaching his grandmother on horseback holding up a fish and saying, this one's for you Mrs Eley.

Down on the farm life was idyllic — well, not quite. I once asked my father what caused his father's death. I expected him to cite some disease relating to old age but he answered without elaboration "hard work". There was no need to explain. Alexander Stuart, his boss, was a Scottish immigrant with Presbyterian attitudes who had certain expectations of his workforce about which I will say no more.

At this time in New Zealand's history the Waihi strike of 1912 and the Wellington waterfront strike of 1913 had recently occurred. Farm workers joined farmers to form what became known by some as Massey's Cossacks: horseback special constables who confronted the unionists with batons to successfully aid Prime Minister Bill Massey in his attempt to crush the trade union movement.

It was a time of deep political division in our country. In that decade, Trade Union leaders Bob Semple, Paddy Webb, Harry Holland and Peter Fraser were jailed for sedition. Paddy Webb, close friend of Joseph Savage, was given two years hard labour and banned from political office for 10 years. Peter Fraser, Bob Semple and Harry Holland were jailed for one year.

Those names are familiar, of course, because fewer than 20 years later they were part of the 1935 Labour Government's cabinet. Two served as Prime Ministers and are rated among our greatest.

Those events were not incidental to my family's story. My uncles became aware of the political forces that affected the lives of working people during that time, informed, perhaps, by the things they had witnessed and fostered by a stubborn belief in the value of labouring work. Had they been old enough, they would have despised those workers who joined Massey's cossacks. My uncles were to continue a long family association with the rural sector as shearers, fencers and slaughtermen but they never allied themselves to the farmers' cause.

In the early 1920s the family had moved to a little rural settlement just on the other side of Whanganui called Mosstown. All three of my uncles obtained jobs as slaughtermen and became avid unionists. In the days before the chain system one uncle was rated among the top four solo slaughtermen in the country. Another gained a New Zealand title as a cyclist and all three obtained Indian motorbikes.

They also had the distinction of being blacklisted because of union activity which necessitated their departure to other regions in the country. They used their grandmothers' maiden names to secure work and at one stage during the early stages of the depression, two stowed away to Australia where they witnessed Phar Lap winning a race. They claimed that while over there they used to participate in organised street fighting for money, which they used to send home to their mother.

My father's family existed across the broad sweep of Pakeha history in New Zealand. By today's standards their expectations were modest. They played a small part of 19th and 20th century history in this country. For that which they laboured and agitated and achieved, subsequent generations have taken for granted, but in the post-Covid 19 world it is apposite to recall the circumstances of our early history, and to modestly contemplate a world that is more reflective of that which used to be.

Stewart Gray is a Whanganui citizen with an understanding of his place in history