

A homemade hobby horse at Whanganui Environment Base was dissected last Wednesday.

The head was quite an operation.

Inside the red sacking were four cotton tops: two stained long-sleeved shirts, a black camisole and a green T-shirt. The former were taken to a garage for use as rags. Peter Watson and I took one each of the other two.

Enough shredded paper to make a thick layer in one of the worm bins was also found.

Lastly, 14 odd socks without holes – for babies, children and adults – were pulled from that horse's head. They were put into Crafty Corner. You never know, someone might make use of some of these socks. One or two might even make a pair for a visitor who has not thrown away its matching buddy.

The socks from the horse's head. Pictures / Margi Keys

Peter and I laughed long and loudly about the contents of that hobby horse. And we noted how much work had gone into making it.

It just goes to show that something you think is absolute rubbish can be given a new life.

Nineteen items in that horse's head have been either reused or offered for repurposing.

What can you do with odd socks? Well, some are useful as cellphone nests. I've used one as a temporary purse. A crafty person might sew on fabric eyes and ears to make a puppet.

Contact-tracing sheets were completed at the WhEB every day for more than two weeks.

"They will only be kept for Ministry of Health purposes," said Sustainable Whanganui trustee Lyn Pearson.

The WhEB is open from 10am to 1pm until next Monday, June 15. Eftpos is available.

We are still looking for volunteers.

Since reopening, the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre is only allowing Eftpos payments for Green and E-Waste.