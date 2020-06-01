Green Drinks

What: Peter Watson will be talking about Permaculture in Palestine.

When: Tuesday, June 9, 5.30pm for networking, 6pm for the talk.

Where: Stellar Bar and Restaurant, cnr Victoria Ave and Taupo Quay.

Sarjeant Gallery

What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

When: until Sunday, June 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

The Sarjeant Gallery is employing physical distancing, contact tracing and hand sanitation measures to keep us all safe.

Tui Motu Group

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 4.30-6pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Liturgy

What: Blessed are they who protect and care for our Common Home. Join us for an hour of prayer and praise for our Earth and those who care for it.

When: Sunday, June 21, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.