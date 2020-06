The wind farm under construction just out of Waverley is busy with workers and machinery preparing the ground for the huge turbines we will probably call windmills.

The pictures on this page were taken during a flight over Taranaki and parts of the Whanganui District.

Midweek would like to thank Mike Punch, Wanganui Aero Club Captain, for the flight and the opportunity to take these aerial shots.

Concrete base ready and waiting.

Hiruharama from the air.

Where the road vanished in a slip on the Parapara Highway.

The cycle bridge at Upokongaro, finally in place across the Whanganui River.