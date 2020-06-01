

When children's birthdays fall during lockdown, there are no parties, fewer presents, and, outside of social media, not a lot of birthday greetings.

But the eight birthday children at Brunswick School were not forgotten, and when school resumed those children were in for a big surprise.

Last Friday, all were given a birthday party with the rest of the school as their guests.

And it was all thanks to school dad, Richard Cable of Rivercity Building and Aluminium Ltd.

"Today is very special for those kids who had a birthday – you get to have the whole of Brunswick School, even the teachers, at your party," said principal Jane Corcoran to the assembled school.

Advertisement

There was even a cake, baked by school grandmother, Maureen, in Covid-19 colours of yellow and white. Icing lettering read: Happy Lockdown Birthday. With the big cake were individual cupcakes for the birthday children, as well as other cupcakes for anyone gluten intolerant. And, of course, there were candles.

With the birthday children gathered at the cake, the rest of the school sang 'Happy Birthday', then each child made a wish on their cupcake.

"We've got a little 5-year-old, Hannah, who couldn't be here today," says Jane. "She had her fifth birthday during lockdown so her start at school was on-line learning.

"We've got a dad who rang the school and said 'I'm was really sorry for the kids who missed out on their birthdays during lockdown, so I'd like the school to organise something and I'll sponsor it'."

Also planned for the day was pizza for everyone delivered by Domino's at midday, then an 'Amazing Race' of puzzles and activities organised by teacher aide Barbara Benadie.

"It should take about an hour, but if it goes longer we've got the time," says Barbara. "It's the whole school involved." The school was divided into 10 teams of six for the afternoon's competition.

Brunswick School has a role of 65 and includes Years 1 to 8.

"We do some good things out here," says Jane.

Advertisement

The school plans to bury a time capsule on Friday.