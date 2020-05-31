At a time when I thought I could afford Sky TV, I used to love watching Who Do You Think You Are, a genuine example of reality TV usually featuring celebrities of valid achievement and apparent humble persona.

Privileged with the resources made available by the studio production team and with the aid of professional genealogists and historians, the luminaries were tasked with discovering significant events in the lives of some of their ancestors.

Some who discovered royal ancestry seemed pleased but the most captivating stories were those whose ancestors faced hardship, tragedy or disaster. For the participants, the realisation that their success is predicated, at least in part, on the trials and tribulations of ancestors they knew little about, seems to have a humbling effect. The show differs from other reality shows in that the events it depicts are not bogus and the characters are authentic. The stories often end with an individual giving emotional homage at the site of some unkempt grave, contemplating the life of an ancestor and comparing it to that of their own.

The story for all of us is much the same. No matter what part of the world a person comes from, each individual has an interesting ancestral story and a due of acknowledgement to pay.

My story is that of Pakeha New Zealanders whose forebears' names won't feature amongst those of this country's most famous. But their lives intertwined with others of similar ilk to form the fabric of New Zealand's early and post-colonial society and the bases of its 20th century prosperity.

As my most recent foreign ancestors came to this country as long ago as 1861, I have no notion of being European. And it is against my will that I have to acknowledge my colonial ancestors' Scottish, Irish and English origins. If my calculations are correct they numbered 17 and their descendants would number in the thousands.

They came from Alton, Deal, Walmer, Minchimhampton and Kirk Langley in England, Dublin and Cork in Ireland and Edinburgh, Dysart, Pathead, Inveresk, Kirkcaldy and Glasgow in Scotland. Their remains are in Winton, Brightwater, Nelson, probably Blenheim, Thames, Whanganui and Turakina.



The conditions in their homeland that resulted in their decisions to migrate to a strange land are well documented. It has been estimated that as many as five million people left England in the mid-19th century to settle in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Scottish and Irish diasporas would have added to that total. The opportunity to escape poverty and the aspiration to own land were probably the compelling factors that drove most of my ancestors to come to New Zealand but others may have had different motivations. Thomas Eley for example.

Thomas Eley was my great-grandfather. He is buried at Turakina alongside his wife and next to his son. Born in Kirk Langley, Derbyshire, England, the seventh child of a family of farm labourers, his motivation to lie about his age and join the 95th Derbyshire regiment of the British Army may have been an adventurous way of obtaining employment.

As a teenager he fought in the Crimean War. A horrendous conflict. Cholera and the ravages of war and climate so decimated his regiment that it was said that "there may be few left of the 95th but those few are as hard as nails". Hence the sobriquet "the Nails" was applied to the regiment. It involved participation in the battles of Alma and Inkerman as well as the siege of Sevastopol.

At the completion of the war, what was left of the regiment was sent to the sunny climes of Ireland before being sent to the Cape, to deal with some native Africans who had the temerity to oppose British land seizures. On arrival the ship was turned around and sent to India because Indian elements of the 200,000 strong East India Company Army had "mutinied". The expedition involved a 3000 mile trek through India where the regiment suffered from the conditions but little in the way of battle casualties; but I think the uprising cost a lot of Indian lives before it was suppressed.

As a result of the Indian "mutiny" the British Army assumed military duties in that country and that was the beginning of the British Raj.

The 95th Derbyshire regiment remained in India until 1870 but shortly after the suppression of the Indian rebellion in 1859 the 70th Surrey regiment sought recruits in India to be part of its "role" in New Zealand to support the New Zealand Government's conflict with Maori in the Land wars in the 1860s. As an inducement, land was promised to each recruit! Thomas took up the offer (so maybe land was, once again, a motivating factor).

On February 22, 1861, the Louisa left Calcutta and arrived in Auckland on May 14, 1861. The regiment performed its problematic duties in various regions of the country until its departure some time in 1866. Thomas Eley elected to stay in this country. His discharge papers describe him as being of good character, complexion as fresh, eyes hazel, hair brown and Wanganui as his intended place of residence. He had remained a private throughout his service in the army and on his discharge he was granted 12 months' pay as a gratuity but, mercifully, given no land title. At 32 years he would have witnessed a lot — death, mayhem and disease — but more was to come.

Records show that Thomas Eley married Jane Gardiner in 1871 and whilst living in Herbertville Jane had died giving birth to a baby daughter, Jane Alice Eley. Jane Alice Eley was adopted by Joseph and Sarah Herbert at birth.

Sarah was a midwife in Porangahau/Herbertville and possibly midwife for Jane at the time. Jane was primarily raised by Joseph after Sarah's death in 1872. Meanwhile Thomas had made his way to the rural regions around Whanganui. In 1879 Jane Alice Eley, my grandmother's half sister, contracted measles and died at the age of 8. She is buried in an unmarked grave in either Porangahau or Waipukurau.

Alice Eley at Ratana with Stewart's uncle Cliff. Picture / Supplied

In 1878 Thomas married Alice Phoebe Bryant. My uncles remembered Thomas as an easygoing man who always had money in his pocket but they reserved special affection for his wife, Alice, their grandmother.

Thomas and Alice had three children, the last of whom was born in 1882 and named Olive — my grandmother. A first generation New Zealander on her father's side but a third generation Kiwi on her mother's. Her maternal great-grandparents came from Alton in Hampshire.

They were part of the New Zealand Company's scheme to settle the northern part of the South Island in what seems to me to be a haphazard way. The "strictest inquiry" was made as to the "personal character" of its prospective settlers but not of the scheme's originators.

As part of its operation a Preliminary Expedition Party that included all adult male members of the selected migrants would form a survey party to search for a settlement site and then acquire the land. Three ships were involved in that part of the operation, the Whitby, the Will Watch and the Arrow. Women and children were to embark on their journey five months later.

Fortuitously, after arriving in New Zealand, with the help of Maori, the survey party "discovered" Nelson Harbour and the first part of the operation was successful. But the method of land acquisition later became a contentious issue. The Will Watch carried prefabricated wooden barracks and the men set about erecting them as well as building roughly made whare for themselves and their families.

Millie and Olive, children of Thomas and Alice. Picture / Supplied

Five months after the departure of the expeditionary party Amelia Neal, my three times great-grandmother, and her five children, William, George, Charles, Ellen and Henry boarded the Lloyds for their journey to New Zealand.

The ship was a converted convict barque weighing 402 tons, and was 92ft (28m) long and 26ft (8m) wide. With a crew of 33 and a passenger list of 212 and some other miscellaneous personnel, the total number aboard this ship for the five month journey was 257.

The iniquitous circumstances of the voyage that involved gross incompetence and vile behaviour on the part of the people who the women and children depended on lingers in the memory of family historians. The voyage cost the lives of 65 children: 16 families lost all their children. Amelia lost three. Ellen Neal on September 20, Henry Neal on September 25 and Charles Neal on November 7. The method of burial was to wrap their bodies in shroud cloth and slip them overboard. Their vacant bunks would have been a mute reminder to Amelia and her two remaining sons.

To be continued ...

Stewart Gray is a former council worker and a student of ordinary people.