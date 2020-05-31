Whanganui Midweek editor is looking for a newsprint copy of a recent Midweek edition, that of April 29 (pictured). All available copies were delivered and none was retained for the archives. If anyone has an unblemished copy of that paper, I would be very grateful if it could be donated back to Midweek.

It can be dropped off at the Whanganui Chronicle office, 100 Guyton St, or give Midweek a call and I'll come and pick it up. Many thanks.