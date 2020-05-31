Volunteer Whanganui supports 105 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:
NOTE: Please phone to book an appointment to register (06) 347 9430
Stay Safe Whanganui
Urgent Job Vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui
• Secretary — Whanganui Literary Festival
• Indoor Bowls/Bocce Coach
• Health Shuttle Companion
• General Grounds Handyman
• Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
• Cup Convenor
• Administration Assistant
• General Grounds Handyman
• Control Tower Cab Host
• Meals on Wheels Driver
• School Sailing Co-ordinator
• Smartphones/Tablets Tutor
• Bookshop Assistant
• Tandem Bike Pilot Rider
• Ground Maintenance Worker
• Driver
• Visiting Older People
• Library Assistant
• General Handy Person
• Gardener
• Crisis Line Operators
• Wanganui Community Patrol
• Sports Coaches
• Communications Administrators
• Tram Conductors/Motorman
• Recreation Support Assistant
• Back Stage Crew Member
• Craft Room Group Assistant
• Health Shuttle Driver
• Horse Groomer & Handler
• Recreational Therapist Assistant
• Op Shop Assistants & Drivers
If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please come and see us.
Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building" Wanganui
Opening hours: Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Ph: (06) 347 9430
Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz
Volunteer Whanganui supports 105 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:
More from Whanganui Chronicle
- 4 minutes to read
- 5 minutes to read