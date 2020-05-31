MIKE: During the last week my life has virtually resumed its regular pattern. Level two permitted me to visit some galleries, have coffee with friends and go into town with an ever-cautious Joan. Having been suspended from duty due to age restrictions, I was able to take up again two activities I enjoy, Meals on Wheels and the aviary. Hardly had I entered the small area of the latter on Saturday, when — "thwack" — my galah was on my left shoulder. She hardly left me a minute to myself! So, shoulder, walk to wire for transfer, work in main aviary, back to small aviary — repeat! On Sunday she was happy to sit on the back of my hand . I felt like a falconer!

Constant bird noises, with their insistent double notes, always produce some odd phrase in my head, with those non-stop repetitions. "Far out" is one I regularly tune in to, with the occasional "get lost" or some other two word phrase! This morning there was an unusual triple call (a cockatiel, I think) which definitely said "Humperdinck"! The guinea fowl are the worst offenders, with their raucous cackles of alarm, and they were certainly on the ball this weekend. Without a shadow of a doubt, I can assert that they were screeching "Covid"!

On the arts front, is there anyone with an interest in ceramics who has not yet paid a visit to Rick Rudd's Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics? I would doubt it. As I have previously stated, it must be the best of its kind in New Zealand. The present exhibition, 100 Teapots, sounded interesting, and I aimed to spend 10 minutes there before moving on. I should have known better! Half an hour slipped by without my being aware of it, so other visits were curtailed. The teapots are from the collection of Lindsay Garmson, based in the Coromandel. The artist's statement provided the thought that "a teapot has little to do with the efficient pouring of tea. It is first and foremost a poem written in form". That delightful sentiment came from an English potter, Michael Cardew. The collection varies from small to large, simple to ornate, brown stoneware to coloured, traditional to quirky. (With regard to the latter, don't miss Rick's own works upstairs). The Simon Manchester Collection is now ensconced in an upper room, along with areas designated to individual artists. Rick's presentation is immaculate.

Brown and Co was my next port of call. Katie Brown's brave new venture could hardly have started at a worse moment, on the cusp of lockdown, but now it's all go at her gallery, corner of Ridgway and Drews. Bright , airy and welcoming — those epithets describe the premises, as well as Katie! In addition to her own glass work, she is selling the creations of 15 other artists, including prints, furniture, stitched thread and screen prints. "I'm all grown up now, aren't I?" was her humorous quip as I left.

Four artists are featured in Fine Arts at the moment, with Kris Lott and Craig Hooker showing oils on canvas, Amla Meijer acrylics and Frances Sim-Higgins watercolours. Diaphanous, luminous, translucent — it's not easy to find the precise adjective to describe accurately Frances' delicate flowers in pastel shades. Craig's scenes of sea and beach will be known to many who are familiar with his work. In my own case, I am very familiar with the work of Kris Lott, as one of her portraits has been hanging in our house since last year, when Joan bought it from her exhibition at the Edith Gallery. Simple yet firm strokes define her subjects, with a strong, deliberate outline to her figures.

Many openings are due shortly in our city, a veritable treasure trove of artistic talent. Don't miss them!

JOAN: My first foray into the city after a self imposed extra week of lockdown was memorable! On another of those amazing days we have had recently, the town centre looked so fresh, smart and welcoming. Everything looked brand new and invigorated.

Like many other people, I am sure, the time at home had given me the chance to look at the clothes I just knew would never fit me again. Many of them had never been worn but had been loved as they hung motionless in my wardrobe. It was not easy to tell myself this was something I had needed to do for a while. Why is it easier to set each new week as the time to start each new diet rather than face the mirror and admit that this would never be possible?

Anyway, Mike and I almost staggered into The City Mission under the weight of what I had washed, ironed and said an emotional farewell to. We were welcomed by the amazing volunteers who give of their time there and I managed to exit the premises without screaming, "No! No! Give them back!"

A walk along the riverside was called for to calm my nerves. The sun shone across the water and all was peaceful. The best feeling was one of safety. I had been really anxious about leaving the house. Town seemed a huge challenge. So far all had gone well. Other folk we passed smiled and kept to the physical distance required, even in the Gold Coin shop. I love the fact that this corner shop sells absolutely everything but I also knew it could be busy and the shelves were fairly close together. I wanted a teddy bear, not as a reward for my strong will, but for the grandson of a dear friend whom I would meet for the first time. Met by the gracious lady, familiar to many of you, who was wearing a mask and gloves I was able to use plenty of offered hand sanitiser before looking for "Ted". Perfect success.

As we made our way home again, after really noticing the autumn colours and blue sky, I felt a huge burst of gratitude. I was back in the real world and loving it.

MIKE: Just prior to lockdown , I met a lovely "young" lady , enjoying a few pleasantries about the weather, as you do. Sprightly, smiling and cheerful, I find Brenda Gregory quite amazing. "Young" is entirely appropriate in the sense of her approach to life. Brenda was 98 yesterday, June 2. Happy birthday, Brenda!

Comments and suggestions mjstreet@xtra.co.nz