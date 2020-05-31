

I've been reading some one act plays by Jean McConnell in a series entitled Deck Chairs I, Deck Chairs II and Deckchairs III. All the plays have only two women in different situations, their dialogues telling their stories.

There's a twist at the end of these plays too. The characters and their situations become more intriguing than you might at first expect. The relationships between the two women often reveal that the apparently dominant party is perhaps more dependent on the seemingly more submissive character.

During the course of these short plays the reader/ audience will learn about their relationships with other characters too. Many of these plays are quite funny. We're meeting as a play reading group this week to read the plays out loud — amazing how they can come to life when you hear different voices telling their stories.

We'll discuss which plays we think could be good to get Repertory Theatre geared up again. Normally we'd have offered a major production in April/ May but of course we are living in unusual times.

We're looking for plays that are light and bright to bring the smile back to everyone's face. It promises to be an entertaining evening.