With an incredible response to their "Aroha Local" campaign, Mainstreet Whanganui has chosen to adopt this as their new mantra.

"A fresh approach to the way we support our members has been worked on behind the scenes for the last six months, but with the events surrounding Covid-19, this has accelerated our work and produced a campaign that we are incredibly proud of," says Mainstreet general manager Des Warahi.

"We understand the struggles that businesses have faced, are facing and may face, so if we can do our part to alleviate some of that stress, by encouraging locals to 'aroha local', 'love local' then we can help to keep businesses buoyant, throughout these changing times.

"The response from our members and the community to the 'Aroha Local' campaign has been incredibly supportive and uplifting. It is a simple formula to understand, if we support local businesses, they will support us. Our economy will come back from the events of Covid-19 and the easiest way to kick start that is to ensure that as a community we spend our money locally," says Mainstreet board chairman Mark Simmonds.

As part of the 'Aroha Local' campaign, a new Mainstreet website was launched (www.mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz) which contains a complete business directory for all Mainstreet members, information on the Mainstreet team, including the board, events organised by Mainstreet and how to support local members further by the purchasing of Mainstreet gift vouchers.

The new Mainstreet gift voucher comes in $25 and $50 denominations and is available for purchase, for use in selected stores, through the Mainstreet office on Ridgway St or by phoning Kelly Scarrow on 06) 348-0157.

While one way that Mainstreet is supporting their members is through their 'Aroha Local' campaign, they are also ensuring that all members have the correct information and contact points to enable the best outcomes for business through Covid-19.

One part of this is a community/business led economic recovery plan facilitated by the Whanganui District Council. This initiative has brought together an economic recovery stakeholders group made up of iwi, Whanganui & Partners, Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Whanganui, Te Manu Atatu and Central Economic Development Agency representatives.

To help this group to help you, they would love your feedback on a few different areas. For more information email des@mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz