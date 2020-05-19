Sarjeant Gallery
What:
2020 pattillo project, Dr Kathryn Wightman's Digital Parent
When:
until Sunday, May 31.
Where:
Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui
Details:
Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506
The Sarjeant Gallery is employing physical distancing, contact tracing and hand sanitation measures to keep us all safe.
Sarjeant Gallery
What:
2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review
When:
until Sunday, June 14.
Where:
Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui
Details:
Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506