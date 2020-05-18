

Cooks Gallery is reopening this weekend so Whanganui people can view their Artists Open Studios exhibition.

Cooks Gallery, home of Whanganui Arts Society, will be open this Saturday from 10am until 2pm, and will probably open on Sunday from midday until 2pm, says committee member Judy Webby.

The gallery - off Ridgway St, behind Wanganui Motors - will be open the following weekend for the same hours.

Classes will resume on Monday, May 25 from 10am-midday and on Tuesday, May 26 from 5.30-7pm. Two-metre spacing will apply.

New members are always welcome.

For further information call Barbara Vine - 345 7757 or Rei Hendry - 347 2649