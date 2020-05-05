Wild Oats Health Food Shop is discovering new ways to do business during lockdown.

Proprietor Joseph Pawson says it's been a rough ride for everybody.

"We're talking about people's livelihoods.

"I predicted we would probably do level 4 and three weeks beforehand we started telling our customers, without knowing what the rules would be, that we would deliver. So we started a chain of word of mouth and putting out flyers that we would take phone and email orders."

Joseph says the DHB rang and asked if he was an essential service. Their essential services co-ordinator was able to put the shop in the database and the business could continue with restrictions.

"They have been delegated the power to designate essential services. Because we sell bulk food we are an essential service."

He says the store originally opened 38 years ago as a bulk food shop and supplements have incrementally crept into the range of goods.

"Business has been 10 to 20 per cent of what we normally do but it will pay a bill or two.

"It's more of a service: We deliver from Castlecliff to Mowhanau, Aramoho and Whanganui East all in one day, and we do it ourselves. Thank goodness Whanganui isn't any bigger. I'm finding places I didn't know existed."

Joseph says he has had offers from customers to help him out with deliveries.

"I'm not sure what normal is going to be when we get back to it. I've been in business for nearly 28 years and this is unprecedented. Knowing how some businesses live from month to month, to go without five to six weeks' turnover they could go bust.

"If you're asking your suppliers to give you another month, you're asking them to be the bank, so imagine if that supplier has 10, 20, 30 businesses doing that.

"It'll be interesting to see what happens with income and the velocity of money."

He says his operation is pretty much the same as it was under level 4. People can't enter the shop but he has a table set up in the doorway with an Eftpos machine. Deliveries are paid for by internet banking.

"If we needed to go long term with it I'll need to streamline it a bit more. In the interim, we're getting product to customers, the majority of whom are older people, and some are new customers."

With no website or Facebook page and all advertising done through word of mouth and flyers, it seems to be working.

The way he operates in the near future will depend on social distancing restrictions.