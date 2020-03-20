Wanganui Music Society recently celebrated its 75th jubilee with a concert in the War Memorial Centre Concert Chamber, followed by a social event in the Pioneer Room.
Artists were Linden Loader, Roger Wilson and Kathryn Ennis, with locals Annie Hunt, Ingrid Culliford, Alison Safey, Alton Rogers, Jim Chesswas, Marie Brooks, Gerard Burgstaller and Winifred Livesay making up the strong programme. The concert was compered by Hayley Sellars.

Pianist Kathryn Ennis dazzled with her piano pieces and also accompanied Linden Loader and Roger Wilson. Picture / Paul Brooks
Annie Hunt was accompanied by Ingrid Culliford in two contrasting cello pieces. Picture / Paul Brooks
Soprano Marie Brooks (accompanied by Joanna Love) sang works by Gabriel Fauré and Harriet Ware. Picture / Paul Brooks
With Ingrid Culliford on flute, soprano Winifred Livesay sang Seven Haiku by Katherine Hoover. Picture / Paul Brooks
