Wanganui Music Society recently celebrated its 75th jubilee with a concert in the War Memorial Centre Concert Chamber, followed by a social event in the Pioneer Room.
Artists were Linden Loader, Roger Wilson and Kathryn Ennis, with locals Annie Hunt, Ingrid Culliford, Alison Safey, Alton Rogers, Jim Chesswas, Marie Brooks, Gerard Burgstaller and Winifred Livesay making up the strong programme. The concert was compered by Hayley Sellars.
