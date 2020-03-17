IMMEDIATE

A COURSE IN MIRACLES

What: Transform your life and join with people on the same path. A Course In Miracles is a psychological/spiritual pathway. Those interested in attending meetings based on its teachings, phone Anna on 022 326 2008 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, March 18, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THURSDAY

CARLTON INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Season commences.

When: Thursday, March 19, 7.15pm.

Where: Carlton School, Carlton Ave

Details: Three nights free to try your hand. Coaching will be given. All Welcome. Phone David 02102601319

SATURDAY

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

SUNDAY

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

FOUNDERS SOCIETY

What: Founders Society Wanganui Branch AGM. Speaker Jill Clarke on the Margaret Watt Children's Home.

When: Sunday, March 22, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church, Glasgow St.

Details: $5 fee.

COMING UP

FREE TENNIS COACHING LESSONS

What: FREE "Back to Tennis" coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn to play tennis.

When: For 75 minutes from 5.45pm on all Wednesdays in March.

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club's courts in Bassett St.

Details: Just attend

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant: Guided Tours. A rare opportunity to enter the Sarjeant Gallery collection store to discover the stories behind one of NZ's most significant collections.

When: Guided tours (45 minutes) 2pm start on Sat 21st & Sun 22nd, Sat 28th & Sun 29th March.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $10 per person. To book contact 06 349 0506 or info@sarjeant.org.nz

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Appetite for Art. A progressive dinner hosted by AOS, which includes an exclusive Behind the Scenes tour of the Sarjeant Gallery. Drinks & canapes at Sarjeant Gallery, main course and dessert with coffee or tea at Mud Ducks. Maximum of 24 people at each dinner.

When: 7pm on Saturday 21st & Saturday 28th March.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $75 per person. To book — openstudios.whanganui@gmail.com

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: A Concert: Metamorphosis. Metamorphosis will be performing standards, as well as some originals in the style of the Great American Songbook, which they intend to record later this year. Rick Baum & John Scudder have been joined by veteran vocalist Elaine Holden and 15 year old drummer Chester Nevil.

When: Sunday, March 22, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: General Admission $20. Gallery Friends & Stars $15. Ticket numbers limited. Enquiries to 06 349 0506

THE MYSTERY OF MYSTICS!

What: What defines a Mystic? The mystical search for God's love in the ordinary process of life. With Rosalie Condor.

When: Saturday, March 28, 10am-4pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Cost $20. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR AGM

When: Monday, March 30, 8.15pm. Followed by supper. All welcome.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: 5 films over 10 weeks explore how movies help us understand our personal lives. It will be of most benefit if participants can attend each session. The theme is 'Called to Wholeness'. Film: (5) Shooting Dogs.

When: Tuesday, March 31, 7-9.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Koha. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Guest speaker is Heather James, RN and field worker for the MS society. Heather has vast experience across all nursing practice and especially in Hospice. All welcome.

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 2pm

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St

Details: Enquiries to Roslyn 3431495

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures, helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui has a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, April 8, from 1-4pm, running until May 13.

Details: Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER INC

What: Picnic at Hipango Park, sailing on the MV Wairua

When: Saturday, April 11 — 10am-4.30pm

Details: Tickets $45 per person. Phone Allison on 027 682 5459 or 06 345 9509 for more details and to book.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha — 50 years an artist carver. An exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone.

When: To March 29.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice March: Jim Norris. Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. March's My Choice is chosen by artist Jim Norris.

When: Till March 31.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: pattillo project: Dr Kathryn Wightman

Info:The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.

When: Until May 3.

Where: Project Gallery

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.

When: Till May 17, 2020

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

REGULAR

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 7pm meet & greet, meeting starts 7.30pm. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville. New members welcome

COMMUNITY DRUMMING

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Thursdays, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or facebook.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft Group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre.

Details: Contact 022 6892459

EMBROIDERERS' GUILD

What: Embroidery for all levels. Learners and new members welcome.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 11am-2pm.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge.

Details: Contact Margaret 344 7594 or Judy 345 9585

EVENING PAINTING GROUP

What: Learn to paint or just paint with Evening Painting Group.

When: Tuesdays 6-8pm. Koha.

Where: Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GREY POWER WANGANUI

What: Local office to receive membership inquiries, pay subscriptions.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St, Wanganui

When: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am to 2pm.

Details: Rod Newport. rodnewport@icloud.com

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LEARNING MEDITATION

What: Guidance to the Art of Meditation. Learn to quiet and still your mind and find peace within.

When: Mondays 5.30-6.30pm. Koha.

Where: The Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next Wanganui Motors, Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Phone inquiries: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed-voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MAINLY MUSIC

What: Music and fun for pre-school children.

When: Wednesdays, 10-11am.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, 183 Wicksteed St (next to Medical Centre).

Details: ph 343 9301

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation in the lineage of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Paul 027 5545543.

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: If using drugs is causing problems in your life maybe NA can help. Confidentiality assured.

When: Whanganui meetings Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: 0800 628 632 or www.nzna.org.nz.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7+.

When: Fridays 7.30-8.30pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or 027 343 2160

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's historic buildings and monuments, its history and people of interest.

When: During summer, tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring i-Site to book.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: An unauditioned male choir singing four part harmony.

When: Every Tuesday at 7pm

Where: Jane Winstone Village Chapel, Oakland Ave.

Contact: David Tastard 021 744 570

WANGANUI ORGAN & KEYBOARD CLUB

What: If you play keyboard or organ, or any instrument, you are welcome.

When: Members meet in each other's homes 2nd Sunday of the month.

Details: President 344 2615; treasurer 347 2447.

WHANGANUI SCRABBLE CLUB

What: We play scrabble most Mondays and welcome players of all abilities, use dictionaries and offer new members help and training.

When: 1pm to 4pm most Mondays.

Where: Gonville Library (Back Room)

Details: Lynne: 027 428 5758 (after midday)

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

