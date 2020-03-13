Space Studio and Gallery is in its third location since its inception in 2012. Now in a two-storey building owned by the business, Space is at 18 St Hill St.

"I feel like we've arrived home," says Sarah Williams, who owns the building with her father and business partner, Jon Williams.

The original Space was set up in February, 2012, in leased premises at 64 Taupo Quay. Sarah graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

"I was delivering flowers for the Flower Room, and I kept driving past this place at 64 Taupo Quay and saw the For Lease sign. I was craving doing my own creative practice, and that was when we started talking about taking it over as a studio between myself, Felicity McQueen and Aaron Gash.

"I loved art school and I loved being around so many creatives and I got a lot out of that environment. I don't think, as an artist, you should isolate yourself, so that was my driver."

An exhibition space and working studios were created. Floors were polished wood and white was dominant.

Soon the studio space was too small.

"They needed a space to get messy and the tenants above us moved out so I saw an opportunity to tap that space ... I was pregnant with Addisyn at the time I was doing all that, so there was a push to drive that forward. We opened the studios when Addisyn was six weeks old. That was a crazy time, but it was important to keep the momentum going."

It was about then that Jon Williams became involved with the business. Builder Paul Feldberg did a lot of the construction work, and still does.

Soon the group realised they did not have enough momentum to have the gallery constantly new and fresh, so the exhibition space was opened to other artists and Sarah took the helm as curator.

"It was crazy to feel the support of the community straight away, and to see there was a need for Space."

The business was not always going to be called Space.

"I had it as a space filler until I thought of something better," says Sarah. "Then it just stuck."

The second Space was a short walk away on the corner of Taupo Quay and St Hill St in another of Whanganui's historic buildings. A larger venue, it gave Sarah the option of multiple exhibition galleries and the beginnings of an events venue. It was not a permanent place for the business, in spite of the amount of work that went into turning it into an artistic space.

"We had to give it a good go. It was important that people got in behind it and supported it.

"That Space gave us opportunities to see if it was a viable thing to start introducing [events] into our programme, and could Space be more of a venue for other things.

"We were always going to be on quite a temporary lease because the building owner

has long-term plans. I didn't expect it to be just one year but this building was too good an opportunity ... "

Now the business owns its own building and its size gives it potential.

Sarah says the St Hill St building has a similar feel to that first Space venture.

Dividing walls and partitions have been built, galleries are completed and now working, there's an office and reception area facing St Hill St, and there is a larger event space at the rear of the building.

Jon Williams designed the interior and has also designed an art deco entrance yet to be built. Other work is still to be done.

"The facade's being repainted, then the entrance, and then we've got accessible toilets going in and we'll tidy up the offices at the back."

In the long term there are compliance issues to be dealt with to enable public use of the first floor.

"The community can look forward to seeing the building get given a lot of love, and they're going to see that progress over five to 10 years. I think it's cool that Space can be a project and the building can be a project, and the two can live alongside each other."

For this year's Artists Open Studios, Sarah is trying something different.

"For the first time, we are showcasing our studio artists in the galleries." As in the original Space, studio artists have their own spaces upstairs.

"We've got six studios up there and they're all full."

And with Leigh Anderton-Hall and Graham Hall in the pop-up gallery, there will be a further attraction of Graham producing on-the-spot printing with a press he will bring in for the occasion. But what's the future of Space?

"To develop the business as a venue is the ultimate goal," says Sarah. "It's incorporating events, music and art, where musicians and artists are working alongside each other." Sarah is looking at Space being a venue for functions.

Space also has an ongoing working relationship with Carla Donson and the Women's Network.

"Heaps of credit to Carla for encouraging me and giving me some amazing leads in terms of events and things like that, which has helped us along quite a bit. She has been an amazing support to Space.

"Art is a big focus of what we do and that's where my passion lies, but I think we can balance it well enough to have all the other things going on as well. It benefits the artists and it benefits the shows."

She says gigs can entice people along who would not otherwise set foot in an art gallery.

"And I'm looking forward to doing Night Markets again this year."

The building comes with a large courtyard, perfect for such an event.

Space is not the final frontier, but an evolving business model and community-focused centre. With this new (old building), it enters a new phase.