Last year Brass Whanganui held its first Sound Canvas, a musical and artistic experience where band and audience were on stage together in the Royal Wanganui Opera House.

As part of Artists Open Studios it was work of visual and musical genius.

We, the audience, got to hear the band as never before — up close and in surround sound — with other, unexpected experiences thrown in. It was an education and a pleasure.

This year it's back, and Brass Whanganui Musical Director Bruce Jellyman can't wait to share it with his public.

"Sound Canvas Take 2 is going to be every bit as cool as last year," he says. "It will be at Heritage House — a change of venue's good because it makes you rethink everything."

It's a bigger space with its own set of problems and technical hitches.

"You don't have to worry about that — we've got a plan," he says. "It's going to be quite 'loungie', seats don't have to be in a straight line. Stuff is happening around you, and although there is a focal point at the end of the room, I'd rather you sat somewhere else, or stood, or walked around. I don't expect the audience to be static."

The different venue presents a different perspective for the audience and new challenges for the band.

"In essence it's similar ... but different," says Bruce. "It's the same nature of performance, and it's such fun to put together.

"I thought about moods a lot with the music, because it's the mood of the art versus the mood of the music versus the mood in the room, so we're talking emotively really."

The moods are reproduced with the music, voices reciting poetry and singing, a screen displaying art from Artists Open Studios and the ambience of the 108-year-old Heritage House.

"Last year we started with O Magnum Mysterium. The point was we were trying not to make it religious, more the mood of that. A lot of people got turned on to the emotive content because it was so much in the space. We had people crying ... you're not crying because of the religious context, you're crying because the nature of the music begs you to feel something.

"This time the tool box is similar, although somewhat extended."

Bruce comes back to his ideal of the juxtaposition of audience and band.

"I don't expect the audience to be in one fixed position to experience everything."

He says not many people are comfortable with the concept of a fluid audience, let alone a band that won't stay still.

"When you view a piece of visual art on the wall, do you stand in one position and look at it? I certainly don't. Even when you glance back at something from a different angle, it has a completely different characteristic." Sound Canvas looks like becoming a permanent calendar fixture.

"We thought after the success of last year that we should pursue it."

Sound Canvas

Saturday, March 28, 3-4.30pm, 7-8.30pm

Sunday, March 29, 2-3.30pm

Heritage House, 136 St Hill St.

Adults: $30; Seniors/Students: $25; Children: $20

Buy Tickets — 06 3490511.