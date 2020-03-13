By CHARLES QUIRK

Squadron Leader NZCF

The New Zealand Cadet Forces (NZCF) Cadet Coxswain course is being held in Whanganui, using the camp at Landguard Bluff for accommodation and lessons, with sailing and other water training on Lake Wiritoa.

Cadet Petty Officer Georgina Vaugan-Walker, TS Godley (Christchurch) and Cadet Chief Petty Officer Elena Heffernan, TS Amokura (Levin). Part of the inversion training. PICTURE / ENSIGN CASSANDRA BATES-GLOVER

The 29 personnel (2 Regular Force, 5 NZCF Officers, 4 cadet staff and 18 cadets) moved into Landguard Bluff late last Friday with the course finishing on Thursday. The 18 cadets come from five of the NZ Cadet Forces Navy Cadet Units across New Zealand, from Auckland to Dunedin. Over the six days the cadets will learn advanced sailing training and on the water leadership. On the weekend they had training in Feva class sailcraft rigging, swim test/inversion training, skipper responsibilities, sailing rules of the road and weather, tides and sea state. The cadets during the rest of the week will be sailing the Fevas and Crown boats that NZCF use on Lake Wiritoa.

Fevas lined up and cadets starting to rig them ready for sailing. PICTURE / CHARLES QUIRK

New recruits are welcome to join TS Calliope, the local Navy Cadet unit in Whanganui, which parades on Monday nights 6.30pm-9pm in the Army Hall, Maria Place extension.