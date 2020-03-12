I'm writing in response to the Whanganui Chronicle article on Thursday, February 27 on the [velodrome]. Council's processes to date have been totally farcical. The velodrome didn't feature at all in last year's draft Sports & Recreational Facility Strategy. It was "in" after our April submissions, followed by an apology.

Whanganui & Partners supported covering the velodrome — they named it as one of four key developments for Whanganui, raising Whanganui to a Tier 2 City.

But now W&P says "no" without any additional research aside from a limited look at current usage of the venue, which is falling due to deteriorating track quality and no roof — you can't organise major events without any certainty.

An option was raised: an independent trust buys the facility for a nominal amount per the Whanganui stadia example and takes on all liabilities including operating costs. But "No" — the velodrome is now potentially part of a wider Whanganui "events" strategy. Great! If true, but the velodrome no longer features in W&P's Statement of intent and there is little if no mention in WDC's 10-year Plan.

In amongst all of this, councillors have been left pretty much in the dark. There's a blockage somewhere?! Perhaps there's a perception that the velodrome will compete with the stadia and other facilities. The velodrome group however has repeatedly stated that it'll not compete on court sports and, if anything, will enhance the Whanganui sporting and events offer.

I wish to stress that it's intended that the velodrome be not just for cycling but instead be a multi-purpose venue as required by government. Cycling will be the majority user with up to 15 different groups using the venue weekly from schools, to corporate teams, to the elderly and rehabilitation programmes on trikes after strokes and knee surgery.

However, concerts will provide most of the revenue (there is no decent outdoor, covered venue in the lower North Island — promoters are crying out for one). Skating is a feeder to cycling and is included along with other major events (eg. food and wine festivals, etc).

I disagree with the mayor — this is an economic development opportunity, but W&P shows that it has taken a pre-determined stance on the value of the velodrome.

All we've heard so far is pre-determination again and again, eg. "costs too much", "insufficient accommodation" — what? — have they looked at the potential value to the region? — nothing that we've evidenced. My calculations (I have some experience in this area) suggest well north of $100 million over 10 years. Earlier ignored studies show similar (in dollars of the time). We're looking at additional research right now.

Make no bones about it, the velodrome now needs a new surface — too many councils have kicked this "need for a roof" can down the road for 25 years or so. I won't hesitate to say that Whanganui's population decline would probably have halted if a roof had been added. Families would have stayed because their kids had an outlet in a sport which would go on to become a major Olympic medal winner for NZ, many more visitors per year would have come — conservatively up to 50,000.

Cycling NZ's letter of support says NZ needs a lower North Island Cycling hub from Hawkes Bay to Taranaki to Wellington and that, had it not been for the "Whanganui velodrome ... in 1995, we would not be one of the top cycling nations in the world".

There's a 4-star hotel in W&P's Statement of Intent, but no supporting evidence. Roofing the velodrome is the catalyst. Lift your sights and your game Whanganui!

MARTIN VISSER

WHANGANUI