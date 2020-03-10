MIKE:

Last Friday I was privileged to be invited to attend an event at the Milbank Gallery, when Hamish Horsley officially handed over to the WDC his sculpture,

Transient Being

, made out of Portland stone. The piece was created in the late 1990s, a period during which Hamish was working on a prestigious project requested by the Tibet Foundation of London. Since 2001 the sculpture has stood in the foyer of NZ House, but, due to changes there, relocation became necessary. Hamish's own preference was for Whanganui, though the logistical problems involved seemed daunting, especially the transportation costs. However, the required $12,000 was raised by individual donations and a grant from the Leedstown Trust of Whanganui. After the Friday ceremony,

Transient Being

was on view to the public over the weekend, then re-crated, prior to its being placed in its new setting, the courtyard area behind the Davis Library. There were suggestions that it should be in a gallery, but Hamish is adamant that it needs to be outside.

"Stonework comes alive outdoors, showing light and shade much better than in a gallery indoors."

It was good to see Bill Milbank back, presiding over the realm of his intimate gallery, his short introduction followed by the official handing over by Hamish. The sculpture was accepted by Councillor Helen Craig, whose emotional thanks emphasised to all of us the importance and generosity of such a gift for our city. The ceremony concluded with a brief address by our MP, Harete Hipango, who reminisced about her childhood days in Putiki, the Horsleys and Hipangos being both neighbours and friends. When Hamish spoke, briefly outlining his travels in Tibet, and consequently his love for the land and its people, despite his quiet, low key delivery, I could feel a latent energy and his burning passion for that part of the world. So I asked if I could talk to him about it.

After a stint at the aviary, a stroke of my galah and a fleeting visit to the Bird Show, Saturday noon found me sitting on the deck behind Hamish's home, a magnificent view stretching away into the distance. Hills, valleys, trees — all refreshingly green, along with Mt Ruapehu standing proudly on the horizon. It was breathtaking. "Soul food," we agreed. As he talked, his love for Tibet was blindingly obvious, particularly when he described a spiritual journey he had undertaken. Mt Kailash, at 6638 metres about three quarters the height of Everest, is sacred to both Buddhists and Hindus. Nobody is allowed to climb to the summit. Nobody does. Pilgrims walk round the foot of the mountain, in a clockwise direction. Some actually constantly prostrate themselves — step forward, prostrate, stand and repeat! The circumambulation of one or two days can take them weeks. Nearby is Lake Mansarovar, also a spiritual location, and often the two are combined in a double pilgrimage. The lake is more than 4000m above sea level, and the plateau forms the source of five of the major rivers in Asia, including the Brahmaputra. For the Tibetans, land, light, rivers , mountains — all exemplify the power, grandeur, beauty and obvious importance of nature. Maori have a similar view of the world which we can understand especially here, where the awa now has its own identity.

Nature has the same impact on Hamish, who feels that we are aligned with it. Man is not its superior. It must be respected. These spiritual emotions are transferred into his sculptures, his ideas derived from the land and the four elements. In all his travels, landscapes have been predominant, and, coming home to Whanganui, he feels the same reverence for our mountains and rivers. When suffering from a serious back problem a few years ago, he told me, he would lie in bed, deriving so much comfort from his view of Ruapehu in the distance.

The view from Hamish Horsley's garden. PICTURE / MIKE STREET

In the mid-90s he was commissioned by the Tibet Foundation of London to create a work which would be suitable for the new millennium, emphasising the desire for world peace and harmony. Standing in the grounds of the Imperial War Museum (which may seem rather ironic), it took four years from concept to completion. Its actual name in Tibetan, "samten kyil", means Garden of Contemplation, but it has become commonly known as the Peace Garden, integrating Western carvings with Buddhist designs. The central focus is the Kalachakra Mandala, modelled in plaster then cast in bronze, which represents a statement of peace and harmony for all people. The mandala itself was carved in Hamish's studio in Southwark. Each of the four major sculptures, representing the four elements (earth, air, fire, water) had a carver assigned to it, who would be guided, advised and assisted by Hamish. He provided guidelines for them quite literally, marking on the stone the lines they were to follow. The Peace Garden was opened on May 13, 1999, in front of a huge crowd. Since it was consecrated and blessed by the Dalai Lama, it holds for many people, a spiritual life of its own.

As for Transient Being, I look forward eagerly to sitting quietly in the library courtyard, enjoying both view and sculpture.

My busy Saturday continued with a pleasant post-prandial interlude at the Punch Bowl, where the River City Big Band entertained upwards of 200 people. A delightful scene. Verdant surrounds, shade provided by leafy trees for some, others opting for the warmth of the sun. The first number couldn't have had a more suitable title. On the imperative Get Ready!, the band was joined by the raucous squawks of the aviary cockatoos, causing a good deal of amusement among the audience. I was delighted when the MC, Denise McNeill, took the microphone herself for a sultry number, Baby, Get Lost, well suited to her groovy voice, after which I enjoyed the band's Basin Street Blues.

Since I needed to make a start on this article, I had to sacrifice the next item on my day's agenda, The Allure of the Flute. Such a shame, as it was wonderful I hear. I knew it would be, as I expect nothing less from those two virtuosos of the instrument, Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool, but there's a limit to the hours in a day. My final appointment was a long standing one , a dinner at Yvonne and Ian Jones, with the cast from last year's Amdram production of The Vicar of Dibley, followed by a showing of the DVD. When you're on stage, you never fully grasp how well a scene comes over, and, in addition, there are scenes you don't see from backstage. Somebody commented that we were a good team, which just about sums it up. The actors basically resembled their characters, both vocally and visually, essential when replicating a well-known TV series. But I have to say that the show stealer for me was Alice, played by Tori Whibley. Vague, fluffy and not the brightest bird in the aviary (well!) , Tori nailed Alice. A great evening and a most enjoyable production.

