Those of us involved with The Merchant of Venice have had a week of rest, catching our breath before we begin our next play.

Well, some of us maybe but perhaps Kerry Girdwood who played the part of the Duke has not been so laid back. Kerry is the director of our next play The Daylight Atheist by Tom Scott, which will require a lot of careful planning on her part. Added to the need to know the play thoroughly is the necessity of having the right cast and crew to realise her vision.

We do consider ourselves fortunate that Paul Lyons, who played the pivotal role of Shylock in The Merchant of Venice, has agreed to play the lead in The Daylight Atheist, Dan Moffat, despite the fact that he will again be travelling from Palmerston North for rehearsals several times a week. The role is a demanding one but we are confident that Paul will fill it brilliantly.

The supporting cast and crew are very enthusiastic which, as Kerry says, bodes well for a happy production. I'm sure we'll have a lot of laughs rehearsing this very funny play based on Tom Scott's curmudgeonly Irish father. Wicked humour — here we come!