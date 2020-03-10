Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:
■ Indoor Bowls/ Bocce Coach
■ Health Shuttle Companion
■ General Grounds Handyman
■ Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
■ Cup Convenor
■ Administration Assistant
■ Control Tower Cab Host
■ Kitchen Assistant Friendship Meals
■ Meals on Wheels Driver
■ School Sailing Co-ordinator
■ Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor
■ Bookshop Assistant
■ Tandem Bike Pilot Rider
■ Ground Maintenance Worker
■ Driver
■ Visiting Older People
■ Library Assistant
■ General Handy Person
■ Gardener
■ Crisis Line Operators
■ Wanganui Community Patrol
■ Sports Coaches
■ Communications Administrators
■ Tram Conductors/ Motorman
■ Recreation Support Assistant
■ Back Stage Crew Member
■ Craft Room Group Assistant
■ Health Shuttle Driver
■ Horse Groomer & Handler
■ Recreational Therapist Assistant
■ Forest Sanctuary Workers
■ Op Shop Assistants & Drivers
If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us. Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, Whanganui.
Opening hours: Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 or email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.