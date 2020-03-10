Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

■ Indoor Bowls/ Bocce Coach

■ Health Shuttle Companion

■ General Grounds Handyman

■ Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

■ Cup Convenor

■ Administration Assistant

■ Control Tower Cab Host

■ Kitchen Assistant Friendship Meals

■ Meals on Wheels Driver

■ School Sailing Co-ordinator

■ Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

■ Bookshop Assistant

■ Tandem Bike Pilot Rider

■ Ground Maintenance Worker

■ Driver

■ Visiting Older People

■ Library Assistant

■ General Handy Person

■ Gardener

■ Crisis Line Operators

■ Wanganui Community Patrol

■ Sports Coaches

■ Communications Administrators

■ Tram Conductors/ Motorman

■ Recreation Support Assistant

■ Back Stage Crew Member

■ Craft Room Group Assistant

■ Health Shuttle Driver

■ Horse Groomer & Handler

■ Recreational Therapist Assistant

■ Forest Sanctuary Workers

■ Op Shop Assistants & Drivers

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us. Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, Whanganui.

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 or email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.