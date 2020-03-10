Visitors know the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) is open when they see the Sustainable Whanganui pennant flag and two sandwich boards outside. A large green, silver and white sign is hung on the exterior wall under the window. It replaces the beloved cloth one that disappeared mysteriously last month. The new OPEN sign exemplifies the WhEB's kaupapa to reuse items wherever possible.

Robin Williamson sewed the new banner from fabric donated to the WhEB, and her own sewing stash. PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

"The green background is canvas cut from a storm-wrecked gazebo," says honorary adviser to Sustainable Whanganui Trust, Robin Williamson. "The white canvas is from a laundry trolley liner souvenired from a relative, and the silver canvas is a remnant from my personal collection.

"I love refashioning things to give them new life and I'm committed to keeping as much of this kind of textile from landfill as possible, as it won't biodegrade. WhEBsters encourage people to think more about repurposing all things, like gazebos. There are only so many metres of green canvas bunting a person can reasonably hang up after all."

Repurposing fabric is one of Robin's many talents. She helped set up Textile Treasures in the Re-Use Academy (RUA) at the WhEB. It's popular with teachers, parents and children looking for fabrics for sewing and craft projects.

Robin also heads the team which started the Inside>Out bag project at Whanganui Prison in 2017 with the dual aim of reducing plastic bag use and saving textiles from landfill. Inmates and volunteers have made 6238 bags of various sizes which are sought after. Many have found homes overseas, given as gifts by travelling Kiwis.

For more ideas on reducing, reusing/repurposing, please refer to the resourcewhanganui.org.nz directory.