It's no secret what sort of work I do in my private practice and that it slightly differs than that of mainstream.

Personally, I'm only interested now in any research that comes from where Quantum Science and Philosophy meet, or any sort of values-based practices. In mainstream there still is some great professional development available, but it doesn't quite hit the spot. What really makes my wheels spin is the work of Dr Bruce Lipton, Gregg Braden, Dr Joe Dispenza, Dr Kerry Spackman, Heart Math Institute, Deepak Chopra and the late Wayne Dyer. Some up and coming physicians are also getting on board with this work as well. If anyone knows of any Kiwi physicians who are stepping into the world of Quantum, please forward them my details.

I couldn't think of anything more exciting to be part of what appears to be a global awakening. Why I am so passionate about this is not just for fun, and neither is it just riding the latest trend, but rather it's because of my own lived experience. It was these Quantum principles and techniques that took me from just "surviving" to "thriving" and also the reason for me starting this column some 10 years ago.

Something significant happened to me when applying these techniques that I simply can no longer minimise for fear of being outside the "norms". Last year I also attended a conference in Sedona Arizona, where I was privy to the latest information from The Heart Math Institute and some of the above scientists. This was a real catalyst for me to dive in even deeper into this work and I knew on my return that things would have to change, and they did. It's curious that our biomedical model hasn't yet embraced the work of Dr Bruce Lipton because he is after all a cell biologist. I'm wondering what the barrier is there. His discovery of some 50 years ago is only just getting heard and Epigenetics is now widely accepted in the Quantum Science circles. At the core of his work is the relationship between subconscious beliefs and our responses and environment. There are four ways that Dr Lipton says we can shift a subconscious belief and my own private practice offers three of those. We look at moving forward based on today, I don't go back to the past, I leave that for those who think they are going to find something there. My work is about tapping into potentials and creating something "else".

I'm back to Sedona in May for some more professional development with Anita Moorjani, who has one incredible story to tell and who also fully supports the "heart" coherence and Heart Math kaupapa.

