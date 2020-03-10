THURSDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Winners Talk: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. A presentation by each of the 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winners about their winning works and practice.

When: Thursday, March 12, 7.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

KOWHAI PARK RUNS & WALKS

What: Wanganui Harrier Club Runs & Walks, Thursdays till March 19. 1km, 3 km & 5km.

When: 5.30pm

Where: Kowhai Park Pumpkin

Details: Cost 1km — $1, 3 & 5km — $3. Spot Prizes each night. For info call Di 027 270 9929.

SATURDAY

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, March 14, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

EXHIBITION TALK

What: Sue Cooke Floor Talk, A Songless Land. Whanganui artist Sue Cooke talks about her exhibition.

When: 3pm, Saturday, March 14.

Where: Te Manawa, 326 Main St, Palmerston North

Details: Free Entry. All Welcome.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

SUNDAY

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH

What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.

When: Sundays at 6.30pm.

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.

Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.

COMING UP

POETRY GROUP

What: RSA Whanganui Poetry Group.

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2-3.30pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: Gold coin donation. All welcome.

FREE TENNIS COACHING LESSONS

What: FREE "Back to Tennis" coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn to play tennis.

When: For 75 minutes from 5.45pm on all Wednesdays in March.

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club's courts in Bassett St.

Details: Just attend

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant: Guided Tours. A rare opportunity to enter the Sarjeant Gallery collection store to discover the stories behind one of NZ's most significant collections.

When: Guided tours (45 minutes) 2pm start on Sat 21st & Sun 22nd, Sat 28th & Sun 29th March.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $10 per person. To book contact 06 349 0506 or info@sarjeant.org.nz

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Appetite for Art. A progressive dinner hosted by AOS, which includes an exclusive Behind the Scenes tour of the Sarjeant Gallery. Attendees will be served drinks & canapes at Sarjeant Gallery, followed by main course and dessert with coffee or tea at Mud Ducks. Maximum of 24 people at each dinner.

When: 7pm on Saturday 21st & Saturday 28th March.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $75 per person. To book contact openstudios.whanganui@gmail.com

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, April 8, from 1-4pm, and running until May 13.

Details: Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ON NOW

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Girls, Girls, Girls — not to be overlooked. A Group Show.

When: Viewing Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-8pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Exhibition finishes Saturday, March 14.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha — 50 years an artist carver. An exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone.

When: To March 29.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice March: Jim Norris. Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. March's My Choice is chosen by artist Jim Norris.

When: Till March 31.

Details: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: pattillo project: Dr Kathryn Wightman

Info:The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.

When: Until May 3.

Where: Project Gallery

Inquiries: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.

When: Till May 17, 2020

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.

When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

BADMINTON

What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.

When: Mondays, 7.30pm.

Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.

BLIND CRAFT

What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.

When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 7pm meet & greet, meeting starts 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville. New members welcome

COMMUNITY DRUMMING

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Thursdays, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021-135-9948 or find us on facebook.

COTTON-ON QUILTING

What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley 344 8477.

COUNTRY MUSIC

What: Country Road Variety Music Group

When: 1st & 3rd Sundays. Doors open 1pm.

Where: Club Metro.

Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.

CRAFT GROUP

What: Eastside Craft Group.

When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre.

Details: Contact 0226892459

EMBROIDERERS' GUILD

What: Embroidery for all levels. Learners and new members welcome.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 11am-2pm.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge.

Details: Contact Margaret 344 7594 or Judy 345 9585

EVENING PAINTING GROUP

What: Learn to paint or just paint with Evening Painting Group.

When: Tuesdays 6-8pm. Koha.

Where: Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES

What: Finding ease in everyday movement

When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)

Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St

Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14

Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com

FUN FOR LITTLIES

What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.

When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: $1 per child.

GRIEF SUPPORT

What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.

When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.

Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.

GREY POWER WANGANUI

What: Local office to receive membership inquiries, pay subscriptions.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St, Wanganui

When: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am to 2pm.

Details: Rod Newport. rodnewport@icloud.com

HANDCRAFT WANGANUI

What: Quality handcrafts by locals.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

INDOOR BOWLS

What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.

When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.

Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.

Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.

LEARNING MEDITATION

What: Guidance to the Art of Meditation. Learn to quiet and still your mind and find peace within.

When: Mondays 5.30-6.30pm. Koha.

Where: The Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next Wanganui Motors, Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.

Details: Phone inquiries: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed-voice choir. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE

When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.

Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation in the lineage of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Paul 027 5545543.

MEDITATION

What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.

When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).

Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.

Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.

MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation for all.

When: Saturdays 10.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200B Victoria Ave

Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Living fully in the moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

What: If using drugs is causing problems in your life maybe NA can help. Confidentiality assured.

When: Whanganui meetings Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.

Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.

Details: 0800 628 632 or www.nzna.org.nz.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7+.

When: Fridays 7.30-8.30pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or 027 343 2160

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TABLE TENNIS

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.

Where: Jubilee Stadium.

Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.

WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's historic buildings and monuments, its history and people of interest.

When: During summer, tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring i-Site to book.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.

When: Every Monday at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.

Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

WANGANUI ORGAN & KEYBOARD CLUB

What: If you play keyboard or organ, or any instrument, you are welcome.

When: Members meet in each other's homes 2nd Sunday of the month.

Details: President 344 2615; treasurer 347 2447.

WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: An unauditioned male choir singing four part harmony.

When: Every Tuesday at 7pm

Where: Jane Winstone Village Chapel, Oakland Ave.

Contact: David Tastard 021 744 570

WHANGANUI SCRABBLE CLUB

What: We gather to play scrabble most Mondays and welcome players of all abilities, use dictionaries and offer new members help and training.

When: 1pm to 4pm most Mondays.

Where: Gonville Library (Back Room)

Details: Lynne: 027 428 5758 (after midday)

WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB

What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.

When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.

Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St

Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.

WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA

What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.

When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners

Where: 83 Guyton St

Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com

Whanganui Happenings is a free Midweek service for non-profit groups. Contact paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz