THURSDAY
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Winners Talk: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. A presentation by each of the 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winners about their winning works and practice.
When: Thursday, March 12, 7.30pm.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui
Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506
KOWHAI PARK RUNS & WALKS
What: Wanganui Harrier Club Runs & Walks, Thursdays till March 19. 1km, 3 km & 5km.
When: 5.30pm
Where: Kowhai Park Pumpkin
Details: Cost 1km — $1, 3 & 5km — $3. Spot Prizes each night. For info call Di 027 270 9929.
SATURDAY
WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY
What: Open day.
When: Saturday, March 14, 1-4pm.
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.
Details: Gold coin entry.
EXHIBITION TALK
What: Sue Cooke Floor Talk, A Songless Land. Whanganui artist Sue Cooke talks about her exhibition.
When: 3pm, Saturday, March 14.
Where: Te Manawa, 326 Main St, Palmerston North
Details: Free Entry. All Welcome.
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.
SUNDAY
TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC FAITH
What: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith.
When: Sundays at 6.30pm.
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville.
Details: Inquiries on 344 3814.
COMING UP
POETRY GROUP
What: RSA Whanganui Poetry Group.
When: Tuesday, March 17, 2-3.30pm.
Where: Club Metro.
Details: Gold coin donation. All welcome.
FREE TENNIS COACHING LESSONS
What: FREE "Back to Tennis" coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn to play tennis.
When: For 75 minutes from 5.45pm on all Wednesdays in March.
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club's courts in Bassett St.
Details: Just attend
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant: Guided Tours. A rare opportunity to enter the Sarjeant Gallery collection store to discover the stories behind one of NZ's most significant collections.
When: Guided tours (45 minutes) 2pm start on Sat 21st & Sun 22nd, Sat 28th & Sun 29th March.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: $10 per person. To book contact 06 349 0506 or info@sarjeant.org.nz
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Appetite for Art. A progressive dinner hosted by AOS, which includes an exclusive Behind the Scenes tour of the Sarjeant Gallery. Attendees will be served drinks & canapes at Sarjeant Gallery, followed by main course and dessert with coffee or tea at Mud Ducks. Maximum of 24 people at each dinner.
When: 7pm on Saturday 21st & Saturday 28th March.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: $75 per person. To book contact openstudios.whanganui@gmail.com
ESOL HOME TUTORS
What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.
When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, April 8, from 1-4pm, and running until May 13.
Details: Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.
ON NOW
A GALLERY & GALLERY 85
What: Girls, Girls, Girls — not to be overlooked. A Group Show.
When: Viewing Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-8pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Exhibition finishes Saturday, March 14.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
Details: Free entry.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha — 50 years an artist carver. An exhibition celebrating Mapp's achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone.
When: To March 29.
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice March: Jim Norris. Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. March's My Choice is chosen by artist Jim Norris.
When: Till March 31.
Details: 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: pattillo project: Dr Kathryn Wightman
Info:The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.
When: Until May 3.
Where: Project Gallery
Inquiries: 06 349 0506
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.
When: Till May 17, 2020
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Inquiries: 06 349 0506.
REGULAR
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much.
When: Fridays, 12.30-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
BADMINTON
What: Whanganui badminton club. feather shuttles, timed games.
When: Mondays, 7.30pm.
Details: $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015.
BLIND CRAFT
What: Wanganui Blind and Partially Blind Craft group.
When: Monday and Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: 102 Peat St, by the netball courts.
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 7pm meet & greet, meeting starts 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville. New members welcome
COMMUNITY DRUMMING
What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.
When: Thursdays, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021-135-9948 or find us on facebook.
COTTON-ON QUILTING
What: Quilting & patchwork group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley 344 8477.
COUNTRY MUSIC
What: Country Road Variety Music Group
When: 1st & 3rd Sundays. Doors open 1pm.
Where: Club Metro.
Details: $3 entry. Lucky door prize $10.
CRAFT GROUP
What: Eastside Craft Group.
When: Wednesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre.
Details: Contact 0226892459
EMBROIDERERS' GUILD
What: Embroidery for all levels. Learners and new members welcome.
When: Second Sunday of the month, 11am-2pm.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge.
Details: Contact Margaret 344 7594 or Judy 345 9585
EVENING PAINTING GROUP
What: Learn to paint or just paint with Evening Painting Group.
When: Tuesdays 6-8pm. Koha.
Where: Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.
Details: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606
FELDENKRAIS MOVEMENT CLASSES
What: Finding ease in everyday movement
When: Mondays, 7pm (except school holidays)
Where: Community House, 60 Ridgway St
Cost: 10-week sub $110 / casual $14
Details: Katharina 342 7892 / katharina.sporl@gmail.com
FUN FOR LITTLIES
What: Music and Movement for preschoolers. Free morning tea for children and a cuppa for adults while children play supervised.
When: Monday morning (term-time) 10-11.30am.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: $1 per child.
GRIEF SUPPORT
What: Coffee Care & Chat. Compassionate friends, bereaved parents grief support meet for casual, friendly time. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died — of any cause, of any age — are invited.
When: 1st Saturday of the month at 11am.
Where: Yellow House Cafe, Dublin St.
GREY POWER WANGANUI
What: Local office to receive membership inquiries, pay subscriptions.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St, Wanganui
When: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am to 2pm.
Details: Rod Newport. rodnewport@icloud.com
HANDCRAFT WANGANUI
What: Quality handcrafts by locals.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
INDOOR BOWLS
What: All Saints Indoor Bowling Club. No bowls needed. Non-competitive. All welcome.
When: Wednesdays 1.15-3pm.
Where: All Saints Church Hall, Whanganui East.
Details: $2 a visit, no other costs. Contact phone number 3477414.
LEARNING MEDITATION
What: Guidance to the Art of Meditation. Learn to quiet and still your mind and find peace within.
When: Mondays 5.30-6.30pm. Koha.
Where: The Wanganui Arts Society building, Cooks Gallery. Next Wanganui Motors, Trafalgar Place off Ridgway St.
Details: Phone inquiries: Lorraine Halliwell 06 3452702 027 3388606
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Lyric Singers meet weekly for rehearsals. Non-auditioned mixed-voice choir. New members welcome.
When: Thursdays, 7.30pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)
MAHJONG AND CRIBBAGE
When: Tuesdays from 9.30am.
Where: Hakeke St library and Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Contact Lizzie 027 904 6493
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation in the lineage of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Thursdays.
Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
Details: Paul 027 5545543.
MEDITATION
What: Ancient oriental meditation based on self-cultivation.
When: Indoor classes by appointment. Outdoor classes Saturdays 2-3pm (winter), 9-10am (summer).
Where: Virginia Lake pavilion.
Details: Free. Contact Diana 927 5723.
MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation for all.
When: Saturdays 10.30am
Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200B Victoria Ave
Details: Donation. Contact Natasha or Kevin 0272531858.
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Living fully in the moment with relaxed & aware body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Jenny 343 6865.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
What: If using drugs is causing problems in your life maybe NA can help. Confidentiality assured.
When: Whanganui meetings Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.
Where: Salvation Army, 4 Indus St.
Details: 0800 628 632 or www.nzna.org.nz.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
SCOTTISH DANCING FOR CHILDREN
What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club has classes for children aged 7+.
When: Fridays 7.30-8.30pm.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or 027 343 2160
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TABLE TENNIS
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 9-midday; Monday evening, 7.30-9pm.
Where: Jubilee Stadium.
Details: $4 per session. Jenny 343 7461.
WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's historic buildings and monuments, its history and people of interest.
When: During summer, tours leave i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday (duration approx 1 hour 40 min). For other times, ring i-Site to book.
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
What: A mixed choir singing four part harmony. No audition.
When: Every Monday at 7pm.
Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.
Details: Choir conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: Raffles, speakers, competitions, garden visits, activities. Reasonable subscription. New members welcome.
When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.
Where: Dempsey and Forrest Lounge, Guyton st.
Details: Club secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com
WANGANUI ORGAN & KEYBOARD CLUB
What: If you play keyboard or organ, or any instrument, you are welcome.
When: Members meet in each other's homes 2nd Sunday of the month.
Details: President 344 2615; treasurer 347 2447.
WANGANUI MALE CHOIR
What: An unauditioned male choir singing four part harmony.
When: Every Tuesday at 7pm
Where: Jane Winstone Village Chapel, Oakland Ave.
Contact: David Tastard 021 744 570
WHANGANUI SCRABBLE CLUB
What: We gather to play scrabble most Mondays and welcome players of all abilities, use dictionaries and offer new members help and training.
When: 1pm to 4pm most Mondays.
Where: Gonville Library (Back Room)
Details: Lynne: 027 428 5758 (after midday)
WANGANUI TURNERS AND WOODCRAFT CLUB
What: Scroll sawing, woodturning and woodcraft.
When: 1st, 2nd and last Wednesday of the month, 7.30-10.30pm.
Where: City College Woodworking Room, St Hill St
Details: Dave, 06 343 2806 or 022 631 6979 (evenings), Jon, 06 343 8511.
WIDOWS' CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
What: meets in a different cafe each week for support, encouragement and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
YOGA
What: Investigation of asana, for strength, alignment and stability.
When: Sundays 8.30am General, 10am Beginners
Where: 83 Guyton St
Details: $12 casual. 0211033394 embarkyoga@gmail.com
