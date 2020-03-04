O Juliet — performing in Whanganui on International Women's Day

Details: 4pm, Sunday, March 8 at Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St

Tickets: $10 [pre-book by emailing: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz]

Previously known as Juliet McLean and the Navigators, Juliet McLean, Rob Ju and Hamish Cameron are now united as O Juliet with their recently released full-length album, Unlash the Boats. New name, new music. But that's not all that's new. This is one of the first albums to come off the press of New Zealand's new and only vinyl pressing plant, Holiday Records.

The album was completed late in 2019 after a collaboration with producer Sam Johnson at Rhythm Ace Studios, a recording studio by the beach in Oakura. With Sam's contacts, the album has been distributed throughout agencies in London.

O Juliet have a keen interest in the lessons learnt through the creation of an album but also in the delivery of music to listeners and how the music reaches them. This is one of the reasons the band decided to press to vinyl as there is something special and nostalgic about putting a record on. It evokes a conscious experience, carefully selecting an album from a collection, admiring the cover, opening it up, feeling the weight and texture of it, placing it on the player and graciously aligning the needle. It is these moments of process that set the listener up to be present in the musical experience.

The band has also taken an old-school approach to the delivery of Unlash the Boats. With the vinyl being released in December, the month of gifts, it inspired O Juliet to gift their album on vinyl to 50 people. The recipient is invited to have a listen and then pass it on to whomever they think might enjoy it — perhaps a long journey, but one where eventually this album will dock at its right home.

"The basic tracks for the album's nine songs were recorded live in the studio — bass, drums, keyboards and a guide vocal, imbuing the whole affair with an organic feel, as the players feed off each other. In fact one track, Figured It Out, is a completely live take, even retaining Juliet's guide vocal." [Andy Bassett, Taranaki Community News].

Whanganui folk can experience the first live performance of Unlash the Boats with O Juliet performing on International Women's Day, the finale event of La Fiesta 2020.