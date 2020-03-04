Whanganui's musical legacy extends well into the past but it was 75 years ago a music society was formed, replacing the Music Circle. Then it was named the British Music Society Inc, changing to its present name in 1968.

This year the Wanganui Music Society celebrates its jubilee with a concert this Sunday, bringing together talented and renowned musicians and singers, all of whom have had some association with the society.

Organised mostly by Wanganui Music Society's Eileen Bennett and Christine Soulsby, the concert is on Sunday, March 8, at 4pm in the Concert Chamber of the War Memorial Centre.

The society has no shortage of people presenting items at their concerts throughout the year, and many are young people using the opportunity to play or sing in front of an audience before competing in competitions.

"We sponsor prizes for three lots of competitions," says Christine, Music Society President. "It's nice to be able to do that kind of thing: it gives us a purpose. We also administer two scholarships ... there's quite an impressive list of people who have gone on to become quite well-known in the New Zealand music scene over the years.

"We try and stage a couple of subscription concerts every year, showcasing guest artists."

They also hold recitals every two months.

For the 75th jubilee the society is holding a variety concert followed by a function in the Pioneer Room next door. Finger food and refreshments will be available and the history of the society will be on show in programmes, newspaper clippings, photographs etc.

"It will be a great concert and everybody I asked to come back and sing was very happy to do so. We've got Roger Wilson coming from Wellington, Kathryn Ennis also coming up from Wellington, and Linden Loader is coming up."

Among the performers is cellist Annie Hunt, whose father Owen was a one-time president of the Music Society.

"Her mother cut the cake at the 25th celebration so Annie will cut the cake this time," says Christine.

Performers and accompanists also include Alison Safey and Alton Rogers, Ingrid Culliford, Jim Chesswas, Leonard Cave, Marie Brooks and Joanna Love, Gerard Burgstaller (flute) and Winifred Livesay.

Over the 75 years the society has hosted many well-known performers, including Judy Bellingham (soprano) and Terence Dennis (piano); Oleg Marshev (piano); Malvina Major (soprano); Robert and Andrea Oliver (musical Shakespeare); Eiji Hashimoto (harpsichord; Oscar Ghiglia (guitar); Diedre Irons (piano); James Benjamin Rodgers (tenor); Wellington Gilbert & Sullivan Society; Rae de Lisle (piano) and John Chen (piano).

Members' recitals over the years have featured many names — some who have since died — including Sonja Wilson, Kenrick Christie, Alf Richdale, Nita Oldham, Muriel Tinker, Owen Hunt, Lyn Shackleton and Esme Smith.

Tickets for the Wanganui Music Society 75th Jubilee Concert are available from the Royal Wanganui Opera House.