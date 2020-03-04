Knock! Knock!

(Door opens)

"Hello, can I help you?"

"Mrs Feelign? We're from the Whanganui District Council and we're investigating an anonymous tip-off that you have more than the permitted four cats on your property."

"Oh no, I have three cats — Miss Molly, Flea Taxi and Puddles. The rest of the cats you see around here belong next door."

"Next door?"

"Yes, the gang HQ on the left, with the cars on blocks, ruined whiteware and rusty iron in the driveway, unlicensed and dangerous dogs in the back yard, stolen goods on the veranda and grass up to the eaves, creating a fire risk and haven for vermin. Are you going to knock on their door too?"

"Don't be silly, lady, we're officious, not suicidal. Now, about these cats. Are you aware they kill native birds?"

"We don't have any native birds in this street since the Council cut down the trees."

"I'm not sure I like your tone, Mrs Feelign. Are you aware we have the power to remove your cats and issue a fine?"

"Shall I ask my friends next door to come and have a word?"

"That won't be necessary Mrs Feelign. You have three cats, you say? We'll take your word for it. After all, we're not here to cause trouble."

A proposed change to an existing Whanganui District Council bylaw will limit the number of cats to four per household, a measure discussed at a recent meeting of the Strategy and Finance Committee and likely to go out for "public consultation" anytime soon.

That's when the Council has made up its mind but goes through the pretend motions of the process called submissions.

That word is apt. They decide, we submit.

So, when they have decided that four cats is enough for any household to sustain, and any more is a burden on the city, how are they going to enforce it?

Remember, this is the same Council that can't put a roof on the velodrome until another report has passed across the Council table, because, apparently, all the previous independent reports were either too hard to understand or made the wrong recommendation.

This is the same Council that can't do anything about derelict houses, overgrown berms or unsightly junk decreasing local property values and making our city less than "the most beautiful".

This is the same Council that can't find a contractor with the ability to pave Dublin Street Bridge to an unpot-holed finish, or programme traffic light phases without completely stuffing it up!

This is the same Council which, under the guise of "restructuring", held a personnel purge and got rid of the best and most talented people to prove some vague economic point.

And they're going to enforce a four-kitty bylaw?

Should we suggest they stop brandishing all the awards they've won on our behalf and look at things that weren't included in the award application videos?

The velodrome roof is a case in point.

When it was constructed the builder said it had to be roofed within five years to protect the track. It was built in 1997 and is still uncovered. Oops!

Now a go-ahead group, looking at progressing the city, says it could be a really good events centre if we stick a roof on it and add a few facilities. After all, what's the point of attracting big city people to Whanganui to live if concerts and other crowd-gathering events continue to go to Palmerston North and New Plymouth because Whanganui can't provide a decent enough venue?

This group wanting to roof the velodrome has been hard at it for years, getting reports written and providing back-up figures every time Council gets confused and forgets the question, and they do it voluntarily because they love this place and want to see it do well.

I'm beginning to think too many of our Councillors and one or two prominent Council officers are actively opposed to this city's advancement, putting costly, delaying impediments in the path of progress.

To what end? To leave a negative legacy?

To placate the moaners who sit at home in front of the telly and grizzle about libraries, the art gallery and any Council expenditure via letters to the editor?

This city needs positive, intelligent, energetic leadership and it looks like our paid representatives are ill-equipped.

I get out and about a lot and I should be seeing lots of City Hall people — elected or otherwise — out and about too ... but I don't.

If they don't participate in what this city has to offer, how can they appreciate what more this city can do or be?

If limiting the number of cats per household is considered important, we're obviously paying peanuts, as the saying goes.