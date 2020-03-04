Containing the huge number of donated vegetable and flower seeds for display at Whanganui Environment Base has been an urgent activity for some of the WhEBsters lately.

Rocket, calendula, kale, silverbeet and carrot seeds were brought in last month; kakabeak, kowhai and Shirley poppy seeds the month before.

Small transparent pill containers with a white lid are our favoured vessels for these small seeds and we are grateful to the many local residents who save their empties for us.

Peter Watson, one of our on-site volunteer gardeners, made some simple labels to stick on the side.

As with all other items taken from the Re-Use Academy, we ask for a donation to help cover the overheads at the WhEB.

Seed saving is a popular pastime with some Whanganui gardeners. We appreciate the time it takes to look after the vegetable plants they allow to flower, then harvest the seeds and package them in bulk for the WhEB.

Advertisement

Ann Handley with locally produced and harvested seeds displayed at the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB). PICTURE / MARGI KEYS

Our WhEB garden, which was the subject of last week's column, was an opportunity for Sustainable Whanganui to show what happens after plants flower. Celery was one plant we were letting go to seed so we could harvest them in autumn and create more plants.

Gardens can look a bit messy after plants have finished flowering but it is worth letting a few go for the hundreds of seeds produced. It takes months. Last year's carrots went to seed and I've only just harvested them.

Moreover, they attract seed-eating birds like finches. I don't mind sharing! Watching them forage gives me enormous pleasure.

In December, larger seeds like pumpkin and beans are packaged in newspaper for giving away in the Christmas Parade.