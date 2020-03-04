Last events, shows for four-week La Fiesta programme

La Fiesta rolls into its last few days of its four-week programme.

It has been a joy to meet so many people out and about at events, including welcoming a number of international visitors.

There is still a variety of activities to experience right though until Sunday when our 11th festival wraps up with our celebration of International Women's Day.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

11am-12.30pm — Grow Plants from Cuttings. 75 St Hill St, koha, ph 345 6833 to register. A dynamic hands-on learning opportunity for beginners, with Rachel Rose. Materials provided.

5.30-6.30pm — Natural Skin Care + Skin Health. Health 2000, 58 Victoria Ave, koha, ph 345 6288.

Join Sherri from the Herb Farm, a herbalist, and the qualified team from Health 2000. Learn about the benefits of natural skin care, what and how the ingredients are used for, and which nutrients and lifestyle measures are vital for healthy and glowing skin.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

7am — Celebration Breakfast for International Women's Day. The Grand Hotel, function room, $25, to book a ticket: wanganui@zonta.org.nz. The Zonta Club of Whanganui invites you to join this special celebration with guest speaker Dr Kathryn Wightman, local glass artist, UCOL lecturer, and Supreme Winner of the Patillo Award 2019.

10am-midday — La Leche League, Mother-Led Breastfeeding. 75 St Hill St, koha, Txt Jacqueline 021 135 9948.

A safe and supportive space for parents — or expectant parents — to share breastfeeding concerns, achievements, and aspirations.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

11am — Coffee Care + Chat at The Yellow House Café. Ph Keren 344 3345. The Compassionate Friends and Bereaved Parents Grief Support meet on the first Saturday every month. Parents, grandparents and siblings of a child who has died are welcome to come along for fellowship.

4pm — The Allure of the Flute. The Chapel, Jane Winstone, $25 Adult, $20 Senior + Supporter, $5 Student, tickets at the Royal Wanganui Opera House.

A concert featuring music for solo flute and alto flute by women composers from 1902, 1911, 1970s through to 2019. Performed by Ingrid Culliford with piano accompaniment by Lisa Boessenkool.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: MARCH 8

6.30am — Sunrise Walk, $5. Text Margi 027 448 1581, bookings essential. Start this special day by meeting with other early risers for an hour-long riverside walk. Check out wild carrot, nasturtium, purple-top, buddleia, pennyroyal and amaranthus. Enjoy a coffee at the Yellow House café afterwards.

4pm — O Juliet at Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St. $10. Tickets: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz.

O Juliet are singer-songwriter-keyboardist Juliet McLean, guitarist Hamish Cameron, and Rob Ju on drums.

Having recently recorded their debut album Unlash the Boats, this is the first time that Whanganui folk will experience these tunes coming to life in an intimate performance that wraps up the festival programme. Come and celebrate with us.

For further information, drop me a line at: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com