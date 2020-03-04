Repertory Theatre members make up part of the cast of The Merchant of Venice which played at Bason Botanical Gardens under the auspices of the Bason Reserve Trust.

What a lovely setting among the trees, but acting outdoors does have its own special challenges.

Face microphones are essential if we're to be heard. It's a whole new learning curve getting to grips with a face microphone.

Have you turned your mike on before going on stage? Have you turned your mike off when you come off stage? If you haven't done so any mutterings are amplified and broadcast to the audience immediately. I think some of us might be guilty of that.

I'm writing this on Saturday morning, February 29, 'leap year day', watching the rain patter against the window. That's another "outdoor acting" challenge. In Rep Theatre, if it's raining heavily, the worst case scenario is that the actors' voices get drowned out.

What happens if it's raining heavily and we're outside? Do the actors get drowned? I have this vision of us running about in gumboots wielding umbrellas instead of swords.

"Wait a mo Shylock, me gumboots are stuck in the mud."

Theatre tradition decrees "the show must go on" as indeed it will. The weather forecast is for clearing skies. I'm sure the forecast is accurate.

We will still have our Shakespeare in the Park, the sun will shine and we'll keep warm.

(And it came to pass — Ed)