Smoke Alarms For Everyone makes an apt acronym — SAFE — and for the SAFE team it means getting into the community and making it happen.

SAFE is a collaboration between members of Wanganui Community Patrol and the Whanganui team at Fire and Emergency NZ.

"We are still Community Patrollers, first and foremost," says Patrick O'Leary, "But we have a relationship with the Fire Service to help them out with smoke alarms installation."

"They class us as non-operational volunteers," says John Rocke.

One of the advantages of using Community Patrollers is that they have already been vetted for their community role — police checks etc.

"That's how they got us on board," says Kelly Ross, SAFE co-ordinator.

Their job is simple yet essential. "We install smoke alarms in people's houses at their request," says Patrick. "They have to apply."

"We're trying to get as many smoke alarms in as many houses as possible," says Graeme Veale.

"We've got three operational teams of three," says John. A team consists of a "Talker" and two "Installers". The Talker makes communication with the householder and completes the paperwork while the others climb the ladder and install the appliance. The photo-electric smoke alarms have a built-in battery with a 10-year life span and are supplied free of charge by Fire and Emergency NZ.

"We've all gone through a two-day training course and physically installed alarms," says Graeme. "We spent a whole day up the Whanganui River Road installing alarms at marae and homes. We started at Pipiriki and worked our way back."

Advertisement

The Whanganui SAFE team is one of two in New Zealand, the other being in Hawke's Bay where the scheme originated.

Jess Nesbit, Fire and Emergency Fire Risk Management Officer, presented the plan to Community Patrol, members of which immediately came on board.

"There has been a team in Taradale and they do a phenomenal job over there," says Jess. "So I stole their idea and created a team in Whanganui. I give the referrals to Kelly and she disperses them among her team and makes the initial contact with the people.

"The [SAFE] team came about because we have a high number of referrals in Whanganui and they are needed to assist the guys on the trucks, because they still do home fire safety visits as well. We still encourage people to check their smoke alarms or we can come and do it for them and offer advice, especially on their escape plan."

Jess says even if people have smoke alarms but are not sure how or where to install them, the SAFE team or fire fighters can assist.

The SAFE team was presented with uniform polo tops and jackets by Fire and Emergency, as well as all the tools (and ladders) required .

"We go out looking quite professional," says John. "We meet a lot of people and see it as a two-way thing in that we might come across prospective members for Community Patrol."

To apply for smoke alarms to be installedby SAFE or Fire and Emergency, call the local fire station on 348 0103 or go to the Whanganui District Council website under Fire Safety Referral.