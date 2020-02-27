Time flies

Hands up if you're like me and feel that every new month comes around faster and faster…here I am, writing my next column for yet another new month.

Our Best Reads competition has now closed and it has been my pleasure browsing through the choices and finding inspiration for my own reading. So much variety and diversity. People of all ages have put in their choices, all sorts of genres have had votes in favour and then there were both fiction and non-fiction books. This year a non-fiction book, Spells for a Magical Year by Sarah Bartlett was the grand prize winner. This book was not known to me but as soon as I grabbed it from the shelf for a closer look, the cover immediately appealed to me … I could look at this cover for hours.

A short glance through the book tells me that by using a combination of natural influences and ancient beliefs, one can draw on universal energy to create success. The book has to be read as a manual, containing step-by-step instructions to perform the rituals described. There is enough information to pique my interest and to add the book to my "books to read" pile.

The book I enjoyed most was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Quite a few customers could not find the words to express what a fantastic read this was so that was my cue to put the book on hold and read it.

I love having these conversations with people about the books they liked or did not like as much as they thought they would. Sometimes conversation becomes deep and meaningful — casually over the front desk — analysing the ins and outs of the characters and what the author actually wants to communicate to the reader. It is amazing how much people can have in common without actually knowing each other. It is also the reason why I like my workplace so much. Everyone has their own favourite authors and genres and there is always something to talk about when people borrow or return their books.

Where the Crawdads Sing received so many rave reviews from our readers and a quick internet search tells me it was in the 2019 New York Times fiction best seller list for 27 weeks. The story follows Kya between the age of six and 25. Kya was abandoned by her family and grows up in a swamp in North Carolina alone and picking up survival skills through observing wildlife. Her life takes a turn when she reaches her teens and attracts attention from boys. And then there is also a murder investigation which perfectly reveals how bigotry and prejudice develop around a feral recluse. Definitely a very enjoyable read.