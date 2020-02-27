MARCH PROGRAMME

The club's full programme for March is:

Sat 29 Feb-Sun 1 March, pine clearing, leader Dave

Fri-Fri 6-13, Golden Bay rambles, leader Brian

Sat 7, Rangataua wander, leader Cherry

Sat or Sun 14 or 15, Spot the waterfall, leader Tracey

Sun-Thurs 15-26, Mt Cook area tramps, leader Jacky

Sat-Mon 21-23, Tararua circuit, leaders Dave and Mark

Sat 28, Rangi Hut, leader Margaret

Sat-Sun 28-29, Rangi Hut/Deadman's Track, leader Margret

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

All groups have traditions, and one which is close to the heart of the Wanganui Tramping Club is the annual visit to Mt Ruapehu to clear wilding pinus contorta. The club has been engaged in this conservation effort since 1965 and until recent times made two visits each summer. This is now down to one on a weekend combined with the Hutt Valley Tramping Club.

A large number of tramping clubs used to be part of the aborta contorta programme but Wanganui and Hutt Valley are the only ones still taking part. The trampers now cover large areas on the mountain side as the pinus contorta are much fewer than earlier times when they were threatening to take over the lower slopes.

March also features three multi-day tramps. Two are in the South Island and will consist of mainly day walks in Golden Bay and at Mt Cook. The other is an exploratory tramp in the Ohau River area of Tararua Forest Park.

For those who want day walks there are three — to Rangataua, to a waterfall off the round the mountain track from Tukino skifield and to Rangi Hut in Ruahine Forest Park.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walks on 12 and 26 March and shorter ones for the TT2 group on 5 and 19 March. The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting, on Wednesday 4 March at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature a talk by John Tarrant on his trip to Alaska.