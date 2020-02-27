We had a great response to our appeal for actors interested in bringing the story of The Daylight Atheist to Repertory Theatre.

Experienced actors of all ages came along to read to us and to share the laughter and tragedy that characterised Dan Moffat's life and that of his long suffering family.

Told mostly by Dan, who's based on Tom Scott's father, the monologue is long. Tom Scott wrote the play as a monologue with Dan mimicking other characters as they pop up in his story. Kerry Girdwood, director, will instead use different actors to lend their own voices to the narratives which will add colour to the play.

The role of Dan Moffat is a challenging one but I am confident we have cast the right man for the job. He's Paul Lyons who hails from Palmerston North but is willing to commute between Palmerston North and Whanganui for rehearsals. He's doing that at present for rehearsals for The Merchant of Venice in which he plays the pivotal role of Shylock.

We've been happy to welcome back other friends too. Cathy Gribble will play 'Dingbat', Dan's wife; Freyja Wrigglesworth, Meynell Smith and Lucy Hartley will be Dan's daughters at different ages and Campbell Wilkins will be 'Egghead'.

Richard Hamblett, Allan Chesswas and Russell Pointon will play Dan's friends and associates, all talented and capable. Rehearsals will begin when The Merchant of Venice ends its Bason Botanic Gardens season.