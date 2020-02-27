Fordell-Mangamahu Rural Women are renowned for their good deeds and social endeavours, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to make things interesting, educational and worthwhile for their members.

They have already started on a programme for the year and are starting with a pop-up shop this weekend in La Fiesta.

"It's about celebrating the diverse range of skills that our membership has got," says local president, Clare Adkins. "It's about letting people know that rural women aren't just sitting on the bike, opening the gates or helping with the drafting at the woolshed. That we're out there doing a heap of things, including hobbies and businesses."

"The pop-up shop is a sample of what will be on offer over the weekend with flax weaving, spinning, IT solutions, a fashion design business, an IT solutions business, honey, three different farm stay/B+B businesses , herbs, cheese making classes to sign up for, a published author selling her books and more. We've got artists, a home kill meat business, someone who makes cushions, we've got photographers ... a real range of people out there doing it."

Clare says some of the work will be for sale.

"We'll have a raffle and a wide variety of work that's come out of the hills. This is another dimension of who we are and maybe people will identify with individual members and see we're not just women who talk about farming."

The Rural Women's Pop-Up Shop is this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.